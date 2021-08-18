Expert explains: Understanding China’s proposed centenary leap in the Mao era

According to Chinese tradition, dynastic lines have never been the criterion for determining the chain of succession. It is always the competent ministers or victorious generals who have received the mandate from heaven, an ancient Chinese belief.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) implicitly followed the norm. Mao Zedong, first-generation communist leader, won the mandate of founder of the Red Army and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Deng Xiaoping, who succeeded Mao, was a distinguished military commander and a core member of the CCP. The next three generational leaders Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping went through a systematic selection process to win their spurs.

Given the opaque system followed by the CCP, those who study or deal with China are often bewildered by the mixed signals and actions of the Communist leadership, and find it extremely difficult to make clear interpretations.

Contrary to some initial Western expectations, China’s economic prosperity has not led to any political reform. And Beijing’s growing aggressive behavior under Xi in the quest for a centenary leap into the Mao era belies China’s claims of a peaceful rise.

Xi, the supreme leader

Xis’ ascent to the top is a unique case. The son of a hero of the Communist Revolution. Xi Zhongxun, junior Xi as prince prince had a privileged childhood. But when her father was purged in 1966, Xis’ schooling was cut short. Two years later, during Maos’ Cultural Revolution, Xi, 15, was one of millions of urban youth who were sent to the countryside as farm laborers to learn from the peasants.

Xi joined the CCP in 1974 at the age of 21 and rose through the Party hierarchy smoothly, chaired by senior official Xi, who was then rehabilitated. He burst onto the political scene as Fujian’s anti-corruption governor in 1999 and assumed the fifth generation leadership role in 2012.

Given his gentle demeanor, it was assumed that Xi would abide by the Party’s constitutional rule. However, he played his hand differently and became the most powerful leader after Mao himself. Singaporean statesman Lee Kuan Yew had described Xi as a person with an iron soul, even as he compared him to people like Nelson Mandela.

Control over the Party and the Army

Xi quickly consolidated his position by strengthening his grip on the two levers of power, the CCP and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). He launched an unbridled campaign to cleanse the system of corruption, resulting in the punishment of more than a million cadres, including senior civil and military officials. The anti-corruption campaign has also proven useful in purging high profile political rivals like Bo Xilai.

Simultaneously, Xi launched sweeping military reforms in order to make the PLA a modern combat force on par with the US military by 2027. The rationale was twofold: to prepare the military for China’s growing global role. and establish firm Party control over the PLA in accordance with Maos’ saying; The party controls the gun.

At the 19th Party Congress held in 2017, Xi further tightened his grip on the Party and, a year later, relinquished the two-term presidential limit to become the incumbent for life. Xi Jinping’s thoughts for new era socialism with Chinese characteristics were written into the constitution of the Communist Party; an honor which had hitherto been reserved only for Mao and Deng; and he was given the status of Lingxiu (much revered leader).

Xis China Dream envisions a powerful and prosperous China; and acquire the status of a great modern socialist country by the middle of the century. With the reorganization of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the highest defense body, Xi appointed himself commander-in-chief of the PLA.

No more hide and seek

Abandoning Deng’s hide-and-seek policy, Xi advocated that China play a greater role in international affairs. Instead of the security alliances and the partnership format adopted by the United States, Xi has chosen the geo-economic path.

Its Belt-Road Initiative (BRI), a trillion dollar enterprise, seeks to expand China’s influence across the world through mega connectivity projects, using checkbook diplomacy and debt. Xi’s alternative model to Western democracies is characterized by authoritarian capitalism led by a state political structure.

Under Xi, China succeeded in controlling the coronavirus and claiming a victory that has eluded almost every other country. The Chinese economy grew 6.8% in the first quarter of 2021. To stand out as a strong world leader, Xi increased the stake in disputed areas, including the South China Seas and eastern and eastern Ladakh region of India. Internally, too, Xi has strengthened his hold over Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang to ensure a favorable periphery.

The centenary leap into the grandeur of the Mao era

In March this year, at the two sessions (Lianghui) of the National People’s Congress (NPC), an approved parliamentary body, the Chinese People’s Consultative Conference (CPPCC) approved the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and presented Vision Xis 2035.

Salient themes of the Vision include prioritizing quality growth, achieving common prosperity, elevating China’s leadership role in global governance, and managing the rivalry with the United States. A major overhaul is being considered in the Chinese economy as it adopts the dual circulation system to boost domestic consumption and reduce dependence on export markets.

China celebrated the CCP’s centenary on July 1 with ceremonial pomp and splendor. Xi, dressed in a gray Mao suit, graced the occasion from the same ramparts Mao had done by announcing the establishment of the PRC on October 1, 1949.

During an hour-long speech posing as a formidable leader, Xi said the Chinese people would never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate the nation. He attributed to Marxism the capacity and strength of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

In the footsteps of Mao

Xis’ sweeping measures are aimed at bringing China back to the Mao era, as he firmly believes that a return to original Maoism is the only way to secure China’s future. Since taking office, Xi has constantly referred to Mao of the 1930s; its Three Rules of Discipline, Eight Points of Attention for PLA soldiers and the Eight Rule Points for Party officials.

His great affinity for Mao dates back to when he lived in Liangjiehe Village in Yanan Prefecture, once a famous stronghold of communist revolutionaries. Xi attributes the qualities that define him today to the attachment to the yellow earth (huang tudi qinjie) of his experience of rural life. Xis Yanan’s rectification movement, announced on July 8, 2020, is in tune with the 1942 Maos-style political campaign, in which thousands of Communist leaders were purged.

According to Xi, in 1950 the USSR was idealized as the China of tomorrow. However, today the challenge is that the USSR of yesterday must not become the China of tomorrow. Xi’s first pledge when taking office as secretary general of the CCP was never to let the Party meet the fate of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. He attributed the Soviet collapse to the dissolution of the Communist Party, whose ideals and beliefs had faltered.

According to historian and sinologist François Godement, Xis China’s dream is a resurrection of Maos’ totalitarianism with a technologically advanced toolbox. With his loyalists dominating the almighty Politburo and hand-picked generals in key positions in the PLA, Xi apparently looks set for a third five-year term, to be decided at the 20th Party Congress in the United States. fall 2022.

Ready for the centenary leap to greatness

Xi telescoped the timeline for China to achieve great power status by 2035, given its astonishing growth rate over the past two decades, becoming a serious rival to the United States. Many are of the opinion that Xi is overplaying his hand, considering that China can be formidable on the outside but remains fragile on the inside. Xi is aware that any threat to the power of the Communist Party can result in an existential crisis; evident from his oft-repeated appeals demanding unwavering loyalty from both the Party and the Army.

The communist leadership is known for its adaptability. Therefore, Xi could strike a chord with him to ensure internal stability. On the international stage, Xi may well continue the traditional policy of dividing adversaries, pitting one barbarian against another and playing the card of sovereignty alongside him, stoking territorial disputes to leverage nationalism, in pursuit of its political objectives.

There appears to be a broad consensus among Chinese observers that barring a catastrophe or Black Swan event, the current regime should hold its own for the foreseeable future. However, that will largely depend on how Xi chooses to play his hand. The world hopes to continuously monitor Xis’ mind to face the challenges and ramifications of China’s century-old leap to greatness.

(The author is a war veteran, former deputy chief of the integrated defense staff, and was a defense attaché in China. He is currently a professor of strategic and international studies)