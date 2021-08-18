Breaking boundaries or chains – Imran Khan’s concept of success is innovation and originality





Imran Khan – File photo

By Shumaila Andleeb

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): From breaking boundaries in the field of cricket to assuming the office of Prime Minister, Imran Khan has a formula for success Original thought, free from the subjugation of mental complexes.

A leaf from his golden days of cricket depicts Khan as a youngster of a humble Pakistani team, who was never overwhelmed by the splendor of Western cricketers, but instead intended to do his best on the pitch.

Imran Khan repeatedly recalls that when starting his first class cricket at the age of 16, he never accepted the prevailing idea among his comrades that Western teams could not be beaten. Instead, he says, he always encouraged boys to come out of such complexes and believe in themselves.

The spirit of self-reliance and self-confidence then led Khan, the Pakistani cricketer skipper in 1992, to win the World Cup with a team rated as average by critics at the time.

In politics too, Imran Khan pursues the same strength of mind and the same will.

To the nation facing the challenges of social disparity, he, as Prime Minister, advises them to let their minds free from the mental slavery of other cultures.

Subjugated minds can never achieve anything great. Only innovative and original thinking can earn you laurels, he said recently at the launch of the National Uniform Program, the first in the country’s history.

“Breaking the shackles of spirits is more difficult”

The national program is the fulfillment of the dream of Imran Khan, whose party manifesto for more than two decades has focused on transforming the nation into a unified entity, rooted in a common morality and ethics.

Imran Khan is not in favor of promoting an educational system where the result is the creation of a large divide between different social classes with the ailments of inferiority or intellectual superiority complexes.

English, he regrets, has not remained limited to a language to be learned, but has become a status symbol.

Breaking the chains of the spirit is more difficult and we are determined to lift the nation out of these complexes, he said, stressing that no nation can rise until it leans on its values ​​and its original morality.

Unfortunately, the way our system has developed, we just don’t learn English as the language of higher education, but rather embrace the whole culture, which is most alarming, he said. .

Khan believes that embracing the culture of others could lead to mental slavery – a major obstacle to original thinking and innovation.

When you embrace someone’s culture, you believe it is superior and you end up becoming a slave to it. It creates a mental balm system that is worse than physical slavery, he said.

He points out that copying someone ends up being a duplicate and a good slave, who is only good at adopting and reproducing traditions and can never do more.

Imran Khan, on the same occasion of the launch of the national program, spoke of the fall of the government in Afghanistan, to which he stressed that it was not enough to end physical slavery, but that out of mental slavery was much more important.

The chains of slavery were broken in Afghanistan very recently. But, breaking the chains of mental slavery is the most difficult nut to crack, he said, given the importance of the Afghan nation’s access to education and its mental exposure to the world.

the main cause of the region’s problems is the lack of access to education

One of the main causes of the region’s problems is the lack of access to affordable education. Without education, it is almost impossible for a nation to move forward, let alone the whole region.

Legendary African leader Nelson Mandela once said that education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.

Imran Khan’s recent statement on breaking the chains of mental slavery is a guideline for underdeveloped countries in the region to pursue the development agenda by believing in themselves.

The key to the chains of the region is surely education, but in the words of Imran Khan, the mission is to be the bearers of this key to unlock and break the mental chains once and for all.

