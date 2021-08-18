John Bolton said Donald Trump “fully supports” withdrawal from Afghanistan and would have done so if re-elected, despite Biden’s criticism of the move





Former National Security Advisor John Bolton on CNN. CNN

John Bolton said there was no difference between Trump’s and Biden’s stance on Afghanistan.

Bolton was Trump’s national security adviser between 2018 and 2019.

Trump criticized Biden over Afghanistan, but Bolton said he “fully supports” the troop withdrawal.

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton said there was no difference between Trump’s position and that of President Joe Biden on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, although Trump called on Biden to “resign in disgrace” in the face of the emerging crisis in the country.

Trump has sharply criticized his successor since Taliban forces captured most of Afghanistan within weeks of Biden’s decision in April to withdraw remaining US troops from the country.

Bolton, who served as a national security adviser to Trump between 2018 and 2019, said despite Trump’s criticism of the president, he himself supported the pullout, likening the pair to “Tweedledum and Tweedledee” .

When asked if the pullout was a mistake, Bolton told CNN on Tuesday: “There are two mistakes at work here. The first is the strategic mistake of pulling out, which Biden made but Trump made. fully supported. If Trump had been re-elected, he “I would do the same. On this question of withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump and Biden are like Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

He said Biden was primarily responsible for how US troops were withdrawn following chaotic scenes at Kabul airport as Afghans tried to flee the country and the US rushed to evacuate them. diplomats and other citizens.

“The second question, however, is: did the withdrawal happen in the best possible way? And the answer to that question is no. It has been a disaster and it will only get worse.

“I think Biden bears the primary responsibility for it, although you now see your fingers pointing at that Trump left us with no plan. We’ll have to see how it goes.”

Taliban fighters stand outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, the Afghan capital, on August 15. Stringer / Reuters

Trump said this week his administration would have handled the situation better. Trump in April called Biden’s plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan “a wonderful and positive thing to do.”

On Monday, he released a series of statements blaming Biden for his handling of the withdrawal.

“First, Joe Biden went to COVID, and he came back in force. Then he went to the Taliban, who quickly overtook Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence.” Trump said in a statement.

“The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump administration had been in charge. Who or what will Joe Biden go to next? Someone should ask him if he can. find it.”

Former Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper also suggested this week that Trump had mismanaged the situation in Afghanistan during his own presidency by undermining a conditional deal between the U.S. government and the Taliban reached in 2020.

Esper said Trump continued to withdraw troops from Afghanistan despite the Taliban failing to live up to their end of the deal.

