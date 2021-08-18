Mural, Social Criticism or Criminal?

WALL A photo of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s face accompanied by the words “404: Not Found” is creating a buzz on social media. Police immediately searched for the manufacturer as it was considered insulting and insulting to the national symbol.

The mural attached to the inspection tunnel of the toll road at Kunciran-Soekarno Hatta, Batuceper, Tangerang, Banten airport has sparked controversy.

Authorities not only erased it and covered it in black paint, but also searched for and tracked down the artist who made it.

Police claimed the mural harassed and insulted the president who they said was the emblem of the country.

The police decision drew criticism. They are considered excessive in chasing and pursuing the maker of murals. It also shows the impression that the government or President Jokowi is anti-criticism.

Murals are one of the media or means of society to express, convey opinions or criticize the leaders. It is common in democracies.

It is not the first. Previously, the public was also shocked by the mural “God I am Hungry”. The mural, located in Tigaraksa, Tangerang Regency, Banten, was immediately removed after going viral on social media.

Not only that, in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java, the mural “Forced to be healthy in a sick country” that stood on a street corner has also been removed.

Social or criminal expression

The murals were considered Street art. This work of art is a form of expression. The apparatus and the government should not need to be aggressive and repressive.

The government must interpret the murals as works of art and media or a means for the public to express their opinions.