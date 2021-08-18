Modis’ popularity is plunging. Indians desperately need someone to fill the void

Text size:

DDoes Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mood on Independence Day reflect the mood of the nation? As I read through the findings of the latest India Todays Nation Mood Poll, released on Monday, I was able to link the two. If his body language betrayed nervousness, the investigation showed why. The survey is no longer the gold standard it was, yet this regular, biannual, nationwide exercise is still used to track the popularity of leaders and parties. The last round undermines the self-confidence of dispensing with power and also belies the hopes of the opposition.

I am not referring to the seat forecasts of the polls for a possible election of Lok Sabha. (For the record, he predicts that the BJP alone will not be in a majority, although the NDA will have a much reduced mandate.) Frankly, I never take such projections seriously in the case of mid-polls. journey. Even less in this case, because half of the interviews in this series of Mood Of The Nation Survey (MOTNS) were by telephone.

The most striking finding of this investigation, minus the editorial coating, concerns the collapse in popularity of Prime Minister Modis. When asked to choose the next prime minister, up to 66% nominated Mr. Modi in August 2020. The number fell to 38% in January this year and reached 24% in August this year. In my 20+ years of opinion polls, I can’t recall such an example of a nose dive in a PM’s popularity. As might be expected, the India Today Group focused on the other, more ambiguous but less embarrassing indicator, which shows the PM approval rating drops from 74% to 54%. Without a doubt, Modi remains a clear leader, more than twice ahead of the closest competitor, but now the distance is not immeasurable. While the Bengal elections confirmed that Modis’ popularity could not translate into a state election victory, the latest poll puts a question mark on the popularity itself.

No longer in circulation

The reasons for this collapse are not what Modi’s critics would like to see. The fall in popularity has little to do with Modis’ assault on secularism, federalism or democracy. On the contrary, the proportion of those who view the repeal of Article 370 and the Supreme Court’s ruling on Ayodhya as his government’s biggest achievement has increased over the past year. There is a beginning of unease with the restriction of democratic expression by governments. Only 40 percent think we have the freedom to protest compared to 51 percent who disagree. The proposition that our democracy is in danger evokes a mixed verdict: while 45 percent agree, 47 percent disagree with the idea. This trend is worth watching, but as of yet, it is not causing the popularity of PMs to decline.

Its foreign policy is not disastrous either, including the turnarounds at the Indo-Chinese border in Ladakh. Twice as many think his government handled the intrusion on the Chinese border very well as those who say it was bad or very bad. Obviously, the government’s propaganda machine has succeeded in selling a lie. At least so far.

The management of the Covid by governments is another matter. No amount of whitewash can hide the reality from the public who have seen death and trauma firsthand. No wonder 71% of people think the actual death toll is much higher than official Covid death statistics. They are fairly fair in the distribution of blame: 44% blame both the central government and state governments for the mismanagement of the Covid crisis, compared to 13% who blame only the central government and 10% who only blame the central government. state governments. They also say the opposition behaved irresponsibly during the pandemic. Yet, all in all, over the past year, public perception of PM’s handling of the Covid pandemic has turned negative. Now more people say Modis’ handling of Covid and the Covid-related economic crisis was bad or very bad than those who say it was exceptional.

Loss of hope

At the heart of the growing popular unease with the Modi government is the economic crisis, before, during and after the pandemic. This survey provides strong evidence, in addition to the already existing data pool, that people are not only losing incomes and jobs, they are also losing their hopes. As many as 86 percent of those polled in MOTNS said their families were facing a loss of livelihood or reduced income. Only 17 percent think their family income will improve in the future, compared to 34 percent who expect it to get worse. Six months ago, optimists were more than double the number of pessimists when asked about the country’s economic future. Now the pessimists have overtaken the optimists. This impression is starting to cast its shadow over the entire seven years of Modi’s government: roughly as many people report a decline in their economic situation since Modi became Prime Minister as people report an improvement.

Two factors stand out when you probe the reasons for this loss of hope. The first is the rise in prices. Now don’t confuse what people call manhgai with what economists call inflation. As measured by the Consumer Price Index, inflation is rising in the country but still hovers around 6 percent, which is bad but not impossible. When people complain manhgai, more often than not, they point the finger at the lack of purchasing power or the rise in poverty. No wonder that over the last three waves of MOTNS, rising prices have become this government’s number one failure. Number two is unemployment. Up to 59 percent now say that the lack of livelihood is a very serious concern.

Do voters blame the Modi government for these economic problems? Yes, show this survey. Up to 60% accuse the government of not having done enough to control the rise in prices (read poverty). The peoples’ overall assessment of the management of the economy by governments becomes negative. Worse, the proportion of those who believe that only large companies benefit from this government’s economic policies has risen to 46%. 100 now. Clearly, hum to do, hamare to do starts to stick.

If these conclusions are dark for the Prime Minister, they are also for the opposition. No opposition leader has benefited significantly from the sudden downfall of prime ministers. Even if you treat Sonia-Rahul-Priyanka Gandhi as one entity, their rating has dropped from 15% to 18% in the past year. While the NDA recorded a 5 percentage point drop in its share of the vote in this poll from the 2019 election, Congress won nothing. Both in terms of leader and party, the gains were spread across the spectrum of the opposition.

The political message is strong and clear: there is a growing void, and no one to fill it. The country is desperately looking for an alternative.

Yogendra Yadav is a political activist from Swaraj India. He tweets @_YogendraYadav. Views are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

