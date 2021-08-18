Four years ago today, we had a Chinese policy | American Institute of Business

On August 18, 2017, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States launched a Section 301 investigation into Chinese policiesregarding intellectual property and technology. It was exactly the right thing to do. It then turned into something completely different: tariffs unrelated to IP infringement, which certainly wasn’t the right thing to do.

Yet a policy developed within seven months of the inauguration guided the administration, from the Justice Departmentwork on the theft of trade secretsto the first phase trade negotiations of the United States trade representatives. It’s August 18, the first year in Joe Biden’s presidency. What is the policy guiding China? Work with allies towards what? President Trump has wrongly focused on the trade deficit, but President Biden has not made a decision. This would guarantee failure.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

REUTERS / Kévin Lamarque

By focusing on economic issues, there is continuity between administrations, but this continuity is not very useful. President Biden withheld the 301 tariffs, without a clear rationale. They’re not accomplishing much: Despite COVID-19, merchandise imports from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the first half of 2021 were $11 billion morethan in the first half of 2019.

Trump’s first-phase deal has not been revoked, although Beijing is failing to live up to itsimport commitments. The second major element of the first phase, generally forgotten, is better protection of intellectual property by the PRC. Neither the Trump nor Biden administrations offer evidence of improved behavior. Followingempty laws, applied only when practical, still does not count.

Indirect and revealing evidence is the PRC hack Microsoft Exchange. While cracking down on its own tech companies to protect Chinese data, Beijing still treats everyone else’s data as high-value targets. This is an even greater concern with Congress establishing a big boost in federal support for basic research. Any progress will inevitably be targeted by the PRC, and the protection of American research remains painfully insufficient.

Biden followed Trump in barely responding to China’s role in the pandemic. Not only has China gone unpunished for aggressive deceptionand possible negligence, the United States has failed for 18 months and intends to take obvious steps to protect the economy when it comes to supply chains.

The Trump administration moved forward with the first phase as COVID-19 spread. On supply chains, itlooked into the problemabout six months after the start of the pandemic, then never exceeded the while speakingstage. The Biden administration has so far been little different, requiring months to release a supply chain review that is just oneacknowledgment of debtfor the most basic steps.

Progress has been made in limiting investment in companies linked to the People’s Liberation Army. The Trump administration has rightly identified it as a problem, and the Biden administration has banned investment in a few dozen companies. While certainly better than nothing, it’s still not much.

The Treasury Department even refuses to release accurate data on U.S. investment in the PRC, claiming that our biggest investment outlet is theCayman Islands. The ban on military investment is likely to affect less than 1% of the true level of US investment in China, which exceeds $ 1 trillion. More continuity, little meaningful action.

Economically, the administration has choices. Much of the business community wants an uglyreturn to false negotiationsand no consequences for Chinese equities. Or President Biden can repeat President Trump’s emphasis on trade deficits, although tariffs have failed. His administration can remove the PRC from critical supply chains. This may further restrict U.S. investment supporting a series of nefarious Chinese stocks.

An opportunity comes with the appointment of Alan Estevez Undersecretary of Commerce for Industry and Security. During Mr. Estevez’s confirmation process, the administration can unequivocally commit to implementing the export controls overwhelmingly passed by Congress three years ago, which were essentially ignored by the Trump administration. This could be part of a program to better protect intellectual property.

Or make national security the heart of Chinese policy. Or human rights. Something. Obviously, today shouldn’t be the day, just because it was 2017. Afghanistan will naturally be our focus for weeks or more. But the longer the Biden administration waits on China, the less it can do. And if too much time passes, doing less might start to sound like the goal.