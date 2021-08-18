76th Independence Day Ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia, Residents of Dusun Manggalapi Sigi greet President Joko Widodo





TribunPalu.com reporter, Ketut Suta TRIBUNPALU.COM, PALU – Residents of Manggalapi Hamlet, Fortune Village, Palolo District, Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi should be proud on Independence Day. The reason is that on this day they can interact virtually with President Joko Widodo. On this occasion, the Chief Inspector General of Police of Central Sulawesi Police Abdul Rakhman Baso became the Inspector of Ceremonies, in the mountains of Dusun Manggalapi. The place is part of the operational area of ​​Task Force Greater Madago. To the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Police Chief of Central Sulawesi, the Madago Raya Task Force and the Manggalapi community expressed their appreciation and gratitude. Read also : Chosen as Danton Paskibra Palu, presents Vizhal Rinaldi SMA 1 Palu Residents of Manggalapi Hamlet, Fortune Village, Palolo District, Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi should be proud on Independence Day. The reason is that on this day you can interact virtually with President Joko Widodo.b (discount) For the occasion, to interact with President Ir Joko Widodo, at the time of the 76th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia. The police chief of Central Sulawesi said on this occasion that in general the situation of Kamtibmas in his region was favorable, linked to the terrorist unrest in Poso. “Since we took action against 3 OPH terrorists in Poso some time ago, until today the situation is favorable, there has been no act of terror, especially during the 76th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence, ”Inspector General of Police Abdul Rakhman Baso said in a statement. written outing, Wednesday (18/8) ./ 2021). He also indicated that in Dusun Manggalapi, he had never organized an independence ceremony for ten years. “Today we TNI-Polri and the community supported by the regional government proceeded to the proclamation ceremony of the 76th independence of Indonesia as described,” said the police chief of Central Sulawesi. Read also : Delta variant Corona virus enters central Sulawesi, governor postpones working visit to Sigi Rakhman Baso also said that local residents are very proud, touched and grateful. Because at that time, you can see President Jokowi directly on the anniversary of the 76th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia. The ceremony was also attended by Danrem 132 Tadulako, Danlanal Palu, Chief of Operations of Madago Raya, Vice-President of the DPRD of Central Sulawesi, Chief of Police of Poso, Chief of Police of Sigi, Poso Dandim, Donggala Dandim.

