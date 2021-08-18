Boris Johnson says main mission in Afghanistan ‘succeeded’ as MPs criticize withdrawal





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the debate on the situation in Afghanistan Speaking during a debate in parliament on a crisis that saw the Taliban take the country in just over a week, the prime minister insisted the government was not caught off guard. Promising to do “anything to support” those who have helped the UK, Mr Johnson also revealed that the UK will take in 20,000 refugees. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy He said: It has been almost 20 years since the United States suffered the most catastrophic attack on its people since World War II, in which 67 British citizens also lost their lives at the hands of murderous incubated terrorist groups. in Afghanistan. In response, NATO invoked Article 5 of its treaty for the first and only time in its history, and the United Kingdom, among others, joined the United States to travel to Afghanistan as part of the ‘a mission to root out al-Qaeda from this country and do everything possible to stabilize Afghanistan, despite all the difficulties and challenges we knew we were facing and we succeeded in this basic mission. Mr Johnson also sought to blame the crisis on the Americas’ decision to withdraw. He said: As for our NATO allies and allies around the world, when we had to consider what options this country might have in the face of the US decision to withdraw, we came up against this harsh reality. That since 2009 America has deployed 98% of all weapons released by NATO planes in Afghanistan and that at the height of the operation where there were 132,000 troops on the ground, 90,000 of them they were Americans. The West could not continue this US-led mission, a mission designed and executed in support of America. Mr Johnson pledged the UK will work to unite the international community around a clear plan and urged the international community not to prematurely recognize the new regime. He said: Instead, those countries that care about the future of Afghanistan should work on common terms on the conduct of the new regime before deciding, together, to recognize it and on what terms. We will judge this regime by the choices it makes and its actions rather than its words, and its attitude to terrorism, crime and drugs, as well as humanitarian access and the rights of girls to receive an education. . The defense of human rights will remain the highest priority. And we will use all political and diplomatic means available to ensure that these human rights remain high on the international agenda. MPs across the House have criticized Mr Johnson, with concerns over the number of refugees accepted from Afghanistan. Labor MP Chris Bryant asked: The Home Secretary announced this morning that 20,000 people as the UK will welcome 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan, but only 5,000 will be able to come this year. “What are the 15,000 supposed to do?” Stay and wait for them to be executed? Sir Keir Starmer also criticized the response, particularly Mr Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab going on vacation. He said: The prime minister’s response to the arrival of the Taliban at the gates of Kabul was to go on vacation. No sense of the gravity of the situation, no leadership to lead the international efforts on the evacuation. It [Raab] screaming now but he stayed on vacation while our mission in Afghanistan disintegrated. He did not even speak to the region’s ambassadors as Kabul fell to the Taliban. Let it flow. You cannot coordinate an international response from the beach. Breach of duty by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, a government totally unprepared for the scenario for which it had 18 months to prepare. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

