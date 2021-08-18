Fearing the influx of Afghan refugees, Turkey strengthens its border





Fearing another refugee crisis, Turkey strengthens border with Iran to stop possible influx of Afghans fleeing Taliban insurgency

TATVAN, Turkey – Fearing another refugee crisis, Turkey is sending troops to strengthen its border with Iran to stop a potential influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban insurgency. Irregular arrivals are already on the rise as Afghans who fled weeks and months ago show up in Turkey’s rugged border area after a long journey through Iran. A group of Afghans met by the Associated Press near the border said they had deserted the Afghan army and fled the country as the Taliban offensive gathered pace. We went out out of necessity. The Taliban attacked our country and now they control it, we hope the Turkish government (accept us), one of them, Feroz Seddiqi, told the PA. He explained that they had scaled a mountain to reach Turkey, enduring thirst and hunger. Nesar Ahmad, another member of the group, said they were also victims of looting by thieves who took their money and cell phones. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has brushed aside warnings and criticism from opposition parties about an increase in the number of migrants from Afghanistan. This week, he admitted that Turkey was facing a new wave of Afghan refugees and said his government would work with Pakistan to try to bring stability to the war-torn country. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the border with Iran was reinforced by troops and a wall erected at the border was about to be completed. Turkey is already home to some 4 million migrants, most of them Syrian refugees who fled the civil war in the neighboring country. Anti-migration sentiment is already high in the country as it grapples with economic hardships – including high unemployment – which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Video footage circulating on social media in recent months has shown groups of young men who have allegedly arrived in Turkey from Iran. Some media have reported that up to 1,000 migrants cross the border with Iran every day. Opposition parties called on the government to take control of the borders and prevent a new wave of migration. They also warned against any new migration agreement between Turkey and Western countries like the one Ankara concluded with the EU in 2016. Under the agreement, Ankara agreed to prevent the flow of migrants to the country. Europe while the EU has promised, among other things, to send billions of euros to Turkey for Syrian refugees. The main opposition party also claimed that Erdogan had struck a secret deal with US President Joe Biden under which Turkey would accept Afghans who had worked with US forces. The U.S. Embassy issued a statement on Wednesday saying the claims were completely baseless. Akar, who inspected the border with Iran on Sunday, said some 62,000 people have been prevented from crossing the border since the start of the year. We will step up our efforts and strengthen the understanding that our borders are impassable, he said. The Yeni Safak newspaper, which is close to the government, reported that a 155-kilometer (96-mile) section of a planned 241-kilometer (150-mile) wall has already been erected at the border. Nearly 200 watchtowers equipped with electro-optical surveillance were also built, according to the newspaper. Associated Press editors Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey and Tameem Akhgar and Robert Badendieck in Istanbul, contributed.

