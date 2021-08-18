PM Narendra Modi to Korean PV coach Sindhu: “You must visit Ayodhya”





Prime Minister Modi asked the South Korean coach if he knew anything about Ayodhya. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the “special relationship” between Korea and Ayodhya when interacting with PV Sindhu coach Park Tae-sang. This happened on Monday when the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics visited on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Modi to have breakfast with him. During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi asked the South Korean coach if he knew anything about Ayodhya. “There is a special relationship between Korea and Ayodhya. The last time the first lady – the wife of your president – she came to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya. You must visit Ayodhya and you must know the history. Ayodhya. You will be proud, “Prime Minister Modi told Park Tae-sang at the event. Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection through the legendary Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who traveled to Korea in 48 CE and married Korean King Suro, according to an earlier GDP statement. South Korean First Lady Kim-Jung Sook attended the dedication ceremony for the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya in November 2018. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also kept his promise and had ice cream with two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu when he welcomed the Indian athletes to his residence. Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal count at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category. After winning the medal, Ms. Chanu paid tribute to the truck drivers who took her during her training days. “When you honor the pilots, these things can only be done by someone who has high moral values. I think every citizen of the country will be inspired by this,” Prime Minister Modi said while praising by Ms. Chanu. Prime Minister Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Sunday, applauded Indian athletes in the Olympics and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and their achievement inspired the future generations. India recorded its best medal tally at the recently concluded Olympics, winning a total of seven medals – one gold, two silver and four bronze.

