Fed minutes, housing starts, XI targets the rich

Investing.com – The Federal Reserve is releasing the minutes of its latest policy meeting after another regional president called for an early start in cutting bond purchases. The Chinese president informs the government of the country of the need to fight inequalities by regulating excessive wealth. Stocks are expected to open lower again, with earnings from NVidia, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Target (NYSE: TGT) all expected. Housing starts and building permit data for July are also expected, as oil surges after progress on its nuclear program reduces the likelihood of a lifting of sanctions. Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday. August 18.
1. Fed’s last minutes before Jackson Hole
the minutes The Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. GMT), just one week before the informal central bank meeting in Jackson Hole.
The usual efforts to find clues about the Fed’s future policy should be stepped up, given rising expectations that President Jerome Powell will use the symposium to signal an imminent start to curtailment in rising bond purchases. currently at $ 120 billion per month.
Boston Fed Chairman Eric Rosengren on Tuesday said bond buying is not the right policy tool to address current issues in the economy such as supply chain issues, and called to an immediate onset of their reduction. Rosengren is one of the more hawkish members of the Fed and has no vote on the Federal Open Markets Committee this year (despite being a voting member next year).
2. Xi goes after the rich Chinese
Chinese President Xi Jinping released the the clearest evidence to date that the Communist Party’s recent attack on China’s largest internet companies has a broader social agenda rather than targeted measures against individual examples of bad practice, as officials attempted to portray the attack.
Chinese state media reported that Xi said at a government meeting the need to regulate excessively high incomes and encourage higher-income groups and businesses to return to society more.
The news comes a day after new draft regulations were published by antitrust regulators that would ban many of the practices used by major internet platform companies nationwide to extract money from their users. Separately, the actions of the country’s largest real estate developer Evergrande has fallen to a new low while its founder withdrew from the group’s largest operational entity, Hengda.
3. Stocks should open lower as a target, Lowe’s goal of outperforming his rivals
U.S. stock markets are expected to open lower later, extending Tuesday’s losses amid fears that the latest wave of Covid-19, in the United States, China and much of the rest of Asia, won’t affects global growth.
As of 6:15 a.m. ET, Dow Jones futures were down 115 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures were down. down less than 0.1%.
Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and networking equipment giant Cisco lead the day’s profit list, though both report after the close. Early updates will be dominated by retailers Target, Lowes (NYSE: LOW) and TJX (NYSE: TJX), which are hoping for a better reception than Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) received on Tuesday. Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) will also report after ringing.
4. Housing market updates
The housing market will also be the focus of attention, with starts and building permit data for July is due at 10 a.m.ET.
Building permits fell to their lowest level this year in June, amid rising mortgage rates, higher construction costs and supply chain issues highlighted in this month’s survey. the National Association of Home Builders. The NAHB home sales index fell to its lowest level since July of last year in August.
Even so, building permits remain higher than at any time in the past 13 years. They are expected to have ticked up to 1.61 million in July.
Housing starts held up better but are expected to drop to 1.60 million from 1.643 million last month.
5. Oil stabilizes as Iran moves closer to military-grade uranium
Crude oil prices rebounded slightly overnight, following news that Iran moved closer to produce military grade uranium a decision that would make the rapid lifting of sanctions on its oil exports more difficult to achieve.
In addition, the US oil industry has avoided disappointing market expectations with a online draw of 1.2 million barrels on US crude inventories last week. Governments official data are due 10:30 am ET, as usual, and come as Tropical Storm Fred threatens to put a brief dent in demand for the current week.
As of 6:20 a.m. ET, U.S. crude futures were up 0.6% to $ 66.73 per barrel, while Brent crude was up 0.7% to $ 69.52 per barrel . The two mixes remain under pressure from signs of weakening Chinese demand due to a wave of Covid-19 outbreaks and measures to contain them.
