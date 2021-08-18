What is going on in Afghanistan? who are the Taliban; latest news updates





Taliban crisis in Afghanistan Live News: The Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge on their former enemies and will respect women’s rights under Islamic law.

The Afghan embassy in Tajikistan has called on Interpol police to arrest ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his aides Hamdallah Moheb and Fazl Mahmoud Fazli, TOLO News reported. They were accused of stealing public funds in the order, and their detention is requested to recover the wealth of the people, the report adds.

In Jalalabad, Afghanistan, people took to the streets on Wednesday to demand the reinstallation of the Afghan flag on desks instead of the Taliban flag. However, Taliban fighters opened fire on the protesters, according to the local Pajhwok Afghan News agency. Taliban fighters also beat journalists covering the protest and casualties were reported.

Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban’s political bureau, and other Taliban members met in Kabul on Wednesday with Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, leader of the Dawat-e-Islami party and former commander of the Mujahedin, ToloNews reported citing anonymous sources. Haqqani also met Hamid Karzai, an Afghan politician and former president, and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

Residents of Kabul say groups of gunmen went door to door looking for individuals who worked with the ousted government and security forces, but it was not clear whether the gunmen were Taliban or criminals posing as militants

Mawlawi Khairullah Khairkhwah, a member of the Taliban political bureau in Doha, confirmed that the deputy head of the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and eight other Taliban members arrived in Kandahar from Qatar on Tuesday.

The Taliban have said India is welcome to complete its reconstruction and infrastructure projects in the country. The statement was made by Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen during a TV interview with Pakistani channel Hum News.

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating plummeted 7 percentage points to all-time low as the Taliban swept through Afghanistan despite years of US investment and intervention in efforts to transform that country into a democracy.

U.S. intelligence agencies had warned of the prospect of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and a rapid collapse of the Afghan army, raising questions about why Joe’s administration Biden seemed “ill-prepared to face the Taliban’s final push into Kabul,” according to a major US daily.

The New York Times said that according to classified assessments by US spy agencies over the summer, there was the grim prospect of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The assessment warned of “the rapid collapse of the Afghan army, even as President Biden and his advisers have publicly stated that it is unlikely to happen so quickly.”

“In July, many intelligence reports turned more pessimistic, questioning whether Afghan security forces would put up serious resistance and whether the government could hold out in the capital Kabul.

The drumbeat of warnings over the summer raises questions about why officials in the Biden administration and military planners in Afghanistan appeared ill-prepared to deal with the latest Taliban push in Kabul, including the failure to provide security at the main airport and the dispatch of thousands of additional troops. in the country to protect the final exit from the United States, ”the report said.

A CIA report released in July said security forces and the central government had lost control of the roads leading to Kabul and “assessed the viability of the central government to be seriously threatened,” according to the NYT report, adding that d Other reports from the State Department’s Intelligence and Research Division also noted the failure of Afghan forces to fight the Taliban and “suggested that deteriorating security conditions could lead to the collapse of the government.”

The intelligence affair does not mean that you know that on August 15 the Afghan government is going to fall, said Timothy Bergreen, a former personnel director of the House Intelligence Committee.

But what everyone knew was that without the stiffening of international forces and especially our forces, the Afghans were unable to defend or govern themselves, Bergreen said.

Additionally, the NYT said Afghanistan received little attention in the annual threat assessment released in April by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; “but the brief discussion was disastrous, noting that the Taliban were convinced they could achieve a military victory.

The Taliban are likely to make gains on the battlefield, and the Afghan government will find it difficult to keep the Taliban at bay if the coalition withdraws its support, according to the report.

Even though President Biden said on July 8 that the Afghan government was unlikely to fall and that there would be no chaotic evacuations of Americans, the NYT said according to a report in July, when the Afghan districts fell into the hands of the Taliban, “said the increasing risks to Kabul, noting that the Afghan government was not prepared for a Taliban assault.”

“Intelligence agencies predicted that if the Taliban took over the cities, a cascading collapse could occur quickly and the Afghan security forces were at high risk of collapse.

It is not clear whether other reports during this period have presented a more optimistic picture about the ability of the Afghan army and the government in Kabul to resist the Taliban, “he said.

The report noted that before July, the consensus among intelligence agencies was that the “Afghan government could hang on for up to two years, which would have left ample time for an orderly exit.” On April 27, when the State Department ordered the departure of non-essential embassy personnel in Kabul, the overall intelligence assessment was still that a Taliban takeover was at least 18 months away, according to reports. administration officials.

However, the report, citing a senior administration official, said that even in July, as “the situation grew more volatile, intelligence agencies never offered a clear prediction of an impending takeover by the Taliban “.

The official said their assessments had not received a high confidence judgment, the agencies’ highest level of certainty, according to the report.

“This summer’s reports questioned in blunt terms the will of the Afghan security forces to fight and the ability of the Kabul government to hold power. With each report of mass desertions, a former official said the Afghan government seemed less stable, the report added.

