Politics
Boris Johnson says events in Afghanistan unfolded faster “than even the Taliban predicted”
The prime minister told MPs that events in Afghanistan unfolded faster than even the Taliban predicted, but said it did not catch the government off guard.
Boris Johnson was speaking in the House of Commons after Parliament was recalled from his summer recess to debate Afghanistan.
MPs were returning to parliament after their summer recess for an emergency sitting, three days after the fall of Kabul, the Afghan capital, at the hands of militants.
He said: I think it would be fair to say that the events in Afghanistan unfolded and the collapse was faster than even the Taliban themselves predicted.
What is not true is to say that the British government was not prepared or did not foresee it.
It was certainly part of our planning, the very difficult logistical operation for the withdrawal of British nationals has been in preparation for many months, and I can tell the Assembly that the decision to put the emergency treatment center into operation at the airport was taken two weeks ago.
The Prime Minister was responding to Tory MP Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) who said: Can I just take him back to his remarks in the House of July 8 when he referred to the assessment he made, he There has clearly been a failure of our intelligence or our assessment of intelligence because of how quickly it caught us off guard.
The British government came under intense pressure to deal with the fall of the Western-backed government and the subsequent evacuation of British nationals and local allies.
Boris Johnson said it was fairly clear from what happened that the collapse of Afghan forces was much faster than expected, adding that the West could not continue the state-led mission- United.
He told MPs: As for our NATO allies and allies around the world, when it came to considering what options this country might have in the face of the US decision to pull out, we came up against this harsh reality.
That since 2009 America has deployed 98% of all weapons released by NATO planes in Afghanistan and that at the height of the operation where there were 132,000 troops on the ground, 90,000 of them they were Americans.
The West could not continue this US-led mission, a mission designed and executed in support of America.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Taliban are currently allowing evacuation in Afghanistan.
He said: The situation has stabilized since the weekend but remains precarious, and UK officials on the ground are doing all they can to speed up the flow of people, those who need to go out, whether they are from the ARAP regime or eligible people, to get from Kabul to the airport, and for the moment, it would be fair to say that the Taliban allow this evacuation.
He said the most important thing is that we do this as quickly as possible and that is what we are doing.
For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.
Sources
2/ https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/boris-johnson-says-events-afghanistan-5801039
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]