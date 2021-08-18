Boris Johnson says events in Afghanistan unfolded faster “than even the Taliban predicted”

The prime minister told MPs that events in Afghanistan unfolded faster than even the Taliban predicted, but said it did not catch the government off guard.

Boris Johnson was speaking in the House of Commons after Parliament was recalled from his summer recess to debate Afghanistan.

MPs were returning to parliament after their summer recess for an emergency sitting, three days after the fall of Kabul, the Afghan capital, at the hands of militants.

He said: I think it would be fair to say that the events in Afghanistan unfolded and the collapse was faster than even the Taliban themselves predicted.

What is not true is to say that the British government was not prepared or did not foresee it.

It was certainly part of our planning, the very difficult logistical operation for the withdrawal of British nationals has been in preparation for many months, and I can tell the Assembly that the decision to put the emergency treatment center into operation at the airport was taken two weeks ago.

The Prime Minister was responding to Tory MP Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) who said: Can I just take him back to his remarks in the House of July 8 when he referred to the assessment he made, he There has clearly been a failure of our intelligence or our assessment of intelligence because of how quickly it caught us off guard.

The British government came under intense pressure to deal with the fall of the Western-backed government and the subsequent evacuation of British nationals and local allies.

Boris Johnson said it was fairly clear from what happened that the collapse of Afghan forces was much faster than expected, adding that the West could not continue the state-led mission- United.

He told MPs: As for our NATO allies and allies around the world, when it came to considering what options this country might have in the face of the US decision to pull out, we came up against this harsh reality.

That since 2009 America has deployed 98% of all weapons released by NATO planes in Afghanistan and that at the height of the operation where there were 132,000 troops on the ground, 90,000 of them they were Americans.

The West could not continue this US-led mission, a mission designed and executed in support of America.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Taliban are currently allowing evacuation in Afghanistan.

He said: The situation has stabilized since the weekend but remains precarious, and UK officials on the ground are doing all they can to speed up the flow of people, those who need to go out, whether they are from the ARAP regime or eligible people, to get from Kabul to the airport, and for the moment, it would be fair to say that the Taliban allow this evacuation.

He said the most important thing is that we do this as quickly as possible and that is what we are doing.

