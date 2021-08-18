Trump steps out of script to attack Bush in interview with Hannity





Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the administration led by George W Bush for the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan and called the US administration’s decision to go to the Middle East the worst decision in history.

In a TV interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Mr Trump said: Think about it, we took this horrible place, it was the worst decision to go to the Middle East, I know family Bush will not be happy but I believe it was the worst decision in the history of our country when we decided to go to the Middle East.

The former president was responding to a question from Mr Hannity about the US administrations’ deal with the Taliban in the South Asian nation last year in terms of territorial control.

The Trump-led administration, Mr Hannity said, would have treated the armed group the same way it treated the Isis caliphate in Syria if the regulations were violated. He said more than 60% of the country was under Taliban control last week.

While explaining how his administration got rid of the Caliphate of Isis, Mr. Trump digressed to blame Mr. Bush and said the current situation in Afghanistan has given the U.S. military a bad reputation.

… We have the largest army in the world and we give it a very bad reputation with what’s going on, he said.

Mr Trump said: It turned out to be quicksand. We have destroyed the Middle East, you think it’s better now than 20-21 years ago, it’s much worse. It was a horrible decision and cost us billions of dollars.

If you look both ways, because I like to look both ways, millions and millions of lives … and it’s no different than it was. It’s much worse because you have to rebuild it, it’s been torn apart. The worst decision ever was to strike in retaliation and it could be a big strike for the World Trade Center, but getting stuck in there was like quicksand, so we did a terrible thing, Mr. Trump.

Mr Trump also said that smart and good Taliban fighters should allow American citizens and those who helped them in Afghanistan to leave.

The Taliban have been around the airport and who knows if they are going to treat us well, you know all of a sudden. If they were smart and they’re smart, they should let the Americans out, Mr Trump said.

Afghanistan is reeling from a major humanitarian crisis after the militant group captured the country under President Ashraf Ghanis within 120 hours last week. The armed group said on Sunday it was in control of the situation after it managed to seize the capital Kabul, triggering widespread panic among Afghans who rushed to flee the country.

A day after the Taliban announced their intention to declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace, once held by Ghani, Afghans invaded Kabul International Airport with their families to leave the country. Grim images showed Afghans running across the tarmac to cling to moving US military planes and cling to them in a desperate attempt to flee.

The ultra-conservative religious group said it would respect women’s rights and allow them to work, under Islamic law.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen also said the UK and its Western allies have a moral obligation to help rebuild Afghanistan.

