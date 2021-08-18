Government consults with world powers on Taliban

ISLAMABAD:



The federal cabinet ruled on Tuesday that Pakistan would not make the decision to recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan unilaterally or bilaterally.

At the press conference following the government meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry sounded the idea of ​​laying the preconditions for the recognition of the new leadership in Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan wanted the new leader to be recognized. Kabul regime respects basic human rights and ensures that the Taliban does not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against Pakistan or any other country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting, which took place after the Taliban captured Kabul earlier this week. During the meeting, Imran briefed the Federal Cabinet on developments in Afghanistan and decisions taken at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Monday.

During the press conference, journalists questioned the minister about the government’s decision to recognize the Taliban as ruler of Afghanistan. Chaudhry replied that the “government’s position is clear” that it would not make a decision in isolation.

“We will take decisions after consultation with regional and international powers,” the minister said, adding: “Pakistan is a responsible country within the international community; our decisions will not be unilateral or bilateral, they will be multilateral.

Chaudhry stressed the need for a “regional decision”, saying it must be taken in consultation with regional and international powers. The government, he added, was in contact with its “friends in the region and the international community” and the government would decide accordingly.

In this regard, Chaudhry said, Prime Minister Imran had a detailed discussion on the Afghan issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few days ago while on Monday Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held talks with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“We are in contact with groups inside Afghanistan and other friends,” the information minister told reporters. “We are pleased that there has been no bloodshed, war or loss of property and businesses in the transition, so far.”

At the NSC meeting, Chaudhry said, the government stressed that the Taliban should respect internationally recognized basic human rights, hoping that the new government in Kabul would do so in the future.

The minister recalled that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had been told repeatedly that he could not continue his reign alone for long and that it had been suggested to him that the Afghan government opt ​​for an inclusive government.

“But he [Ashraf Ghani] did not listen, ”the minister said, pointing out that Pakistan has been suggesting the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan for some time.

Among other key decisions, Chaudhry said the prime minister had categorically told cabinet that all stakeholders should be consulted before finalizing electoral reforms, and stressed that the electronic voting machine (EVM) was imperative for the holding of elections. free, fair, transparent and unchallenged elections. .

The minister said the cabinet has been informed that the final decision on the use of the VPD in the next election will be made within the next 15 days. He added that the Ministry of Science and Technology gave a successful demonstration to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) on the use of EVM on Tuesday.

Chaudhry revealed that the cabinet had expressed concerns over declining sports standards in the country and called on Interprovincial Coordination Minister Fehmida Mirza to bring in a new sports policy and change the sports infrastructure in the country. the country. “The Prime Minister has ordered to completely change the sports system,” he added.

The cabinet approved the overhaul of new election laws of local bodies in the Islamabad Capital Territory (TIC) in the next 120 days, including increasing the number of union councils in proportion to the population, the minister said. .

He added that for 20,000 inhabitants, a new union council would be formed. In addition, he said, Prime Minister Imran called on the concerned authorities to speed up the finalization of the Islamabad master plan.

Meanwhile, the cabinet praised Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood’s efforts to introduce the uniform curriculum in the country, saying the uniform curriculum would help eliminate class differences in society. During the meeting, Mehmood informed the cabinet that around 86% of teachers and staff at educational institutions had already received anti-Covid vaccines.

Sharing details of spending on security and protocol with various prominent figures, the minister said the government was cutting protocol spending. He recalled that the Speaker of the National Assembly had saved 1.57 billion rupees and returned to the government, adding that the Prime Minister had covered the expenses of his residence in Bani Gala.

The Federal Cabinet has also approved the Pakistan Post Rental and Leasing Policy. The ministers were informed that Pakistan Post owned some 4,257 properties, of which about 21 properties would be leased in the first phase.

The cabinet reappointed Chariman Lt-Gen (ret) Muzammil Hussain of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for a new term. The cabinet estimated that Hussain was overseeing the construction of 10 dams and that at this critical stage it should not be changed.

At the start of the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated the cabinet after three years in government and insisted on the transformation of the country on the model of the state of Medina. It was decided at the meeting that the government would present its performance three years after Ashura.

Responding to another question, Chaudhry asked opposition parties to make suggestions to improve the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) instead of just criticizing the proposed law.