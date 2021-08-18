Trump calls Taliban ‘good fighters’ who are ‘really smart’





Trump praised the Taliban during an appearance on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show. Trump called the Taliban “smart” and “good fighters” during a segment on August 17. He mistakenly said the group had been around for 1,000 years. It was founded in 1994. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump praised the Taliban on Tuesday, calling the group “smart” and “good fighters.”

“The Taliban, good fighters, I’ll tell you, good fighters. You have to give them credit. They’ve been fighting for a thousand years. What they do is they fight,” he said. Trump said on Fox News. Sean Hannity Show “August 17th.

“The Taliban have been around the airport, and who knows if they’re going to treat us right? All of a sudden they’ll say okay, frankly, if they were smart they really would and they’re smart. They are They should let the Americans out, ”Trump told Hannity.

But Trump’s claim that the Taliban have been around for 1,000 years is wrong. The organization was founded in September 1994 in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Made up of fighters known as mujahedin, the group seized control of the capital, Kabul, in 1996, but lost power in 2001 after invading US forces.

Trump’s praise for the Taliban is alarming, given that the group is known for its brutal and violent tactics. This year alone, the militant group beheaded an Afghan interpreter for the US military. The Taliban have also been accused of multiple bombings and assassinations.

Afghan women also fear being prevented from working, stoned for breaking the rules, or even killed if the Taliban enforce their strict form of Sharia law.

“Frankly, I never had much faith in Ghani. I said openly and clearly that I thought he was a total con artist.

During the show, Trump also had strong words for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who fled Afghanistan over the weekend. He called Ghani a “total con artist” who “got away with a murder”.

“I wanted them to make a deal with the Afghan government,” Trump said of the Taliban. “Now, I never had much faith, frankly, in Ghani. I said this openly and clearly, I thought he was a total con artist. “

The former president added that Ghani also “spent all his time dining and dining with our senators,” but he did not name any particular politicians during the interview.

“The senators were in his pocket. It was one of the problems we had. But I never liked him, and I guess from his escape with money, I don’t know, c ‘maybe a true story. I would suspect it is. All you have to do is look at his way of life, study his homes, where he lives. He got away with a lot of murder. different ways, ”Trump said.

The former president has weighed on Afghanistan several times this week.

On August 15, Trump criticized Biden for not “going with the plan,” he said, the Trump administration left for Biden.

On August 16, he said the situation in Afghanistan would have been “totally different” with him at the helm.

The Taliban are now on the verge of officially regaining power in the country and are considering renaming it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-calls-the-taliban-good-fighters-who-are-really-smart-2021-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos