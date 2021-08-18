China’s delta stress test about to shake the global economy

A child raises his fist to celebrate as a residential community where he lives elevators … [+] epidemic control containment on August 14, 2021 in Nanjing, Jiangsu province of China.

As Xi Jinpings, China presses Alibaba Group, Didi Global, private educators and God knows who else, one wonders if this is concerned about the bad fight.

There is no doubt that the government of President Xis is taking action to contain the Delta variant The Covid-19 boom is now reportedly shaking Asia’s largest economy. Emphasis on apparently because, again, Beijing is not saying much about the upsurge in cases that observers are warning about.

It appears to the world that China’s outbreak is the most severe since the initial outbreak in early 2020. Reports of further closures have shaken global investment circles. Everyone knows this is about to derail the V-shaped recovery markets that were taken for granted. Thanks to the opacity of the Xi era, since the end of 2012, who can say how much?

Here, Beijing’s technological crackdown exacerbates concerns on two levels. First, the self-inflicted economic damage stumbles the Chinese stock market and the negative wealth effects that could ensue. Second, the chaos, blindness, and uncertainty of all of this suggests that Beijing cares more about controlling domestic news than being a good global player. Still.

Still, this could be the week those narratives collide.

The drip, drip, drip of bad news from Covid comes with a constant stream of disappointing economic data. Factory output slowed sharply in July, increasing only 6.4% year-on-year. Retail sales, meanwhile, were up only 8.5% from a year ago, losing ground from the 12.1% growth pace in June.

Not terrible data, but barely the makings of the V-shaped lore. Yet the most important indicator will be how the Xis government openly responds to this next wave of Covid.

Although China botched the first round of Covid-19, we tend to focus on Beijing’s assertive Covid zero strategy of tough lockdowns, widespread testing and contact tracing. Everything is fine until a much more heritable variant like Delta or whatever comes next appears. Everything looks good too, when the vaccines that China is using and selling on the street in Indonesia, the Philippines and elsewhere prove to be less effective than advertised.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant across China over the past month poses the biggest challenge yet to the government’s zero tolerance policy towards Covid-19, according to economist Ernan Cui of Gavekal Research.

In his recent Delta Stress Test report, Cui believes that China has learned a lot since the start of 2020. As a newcomer Covid wave unfolding, she says, Beijing’s current containment measures are more refined and localized than they were in 2020. That, she says, means the loss of economic activity this time around is expected to be more localized and therefore smaller.

Let’s hope so. This time, however, the world will be watching closely to see if the Chinese government has really learned from these mistakes. And, most importantly, how Beijing fares this time around may impact investor perceptions of whether China is a buy or a sell around 2022.

Covid decisions are made by the same party matrix that handles China’s excess debt and credit. They are not exactly the same people, but all of them scoff at the ethics that the interests of the Communist Party trump China to be a good citizen of the open world.

the financial problems at China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted real estate developer, the government is forcing mainland banks to perform a number of stress tests. This is especially true of those with direct and indirect.

In June, for example, the Financial Stability and Development Committee, China’s main financial regulator, urged lenders, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, to examine the potential damage to their liquidity and capital and to their liquidity if Evergrande stumbled, Bloomberg reported.

The real test, however, will be how the slowdown in Chinese growth and the domestic turmoil that may ensue will shake the global economy. Not to mention China here, given that the United States is experiencing its own delta increase among unvaccinated Americans. Europe and Japan are not playing a particularly constructive role in driving an international recovery either.

Yet China has long been seen as the economic engine that worked when humanity needed it most. And now we are seeing clues that Joe Bidens’ economy may be on the verge of causing a gross domestic product shake-up. american growth grew at an annualized rate of 12.2% in the second quarter year-on-year against just under 8% for China.

Certainly China has the capacity and the track record to suggest that it can take GDP to the next level. Yet, as the latest wave of Covid collides with a financial system awash in pre-existing conditions and policymakers sabotage its top innovators, who really knows where was heading? Stress, indeed.