No appetite for a continued military presence in Afghanistan, Boris Johnson said, as MPs recalled Parliament to discuss ongoing crisis





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the debate on the situation in Afghanistan in the House of Commons in London as MPs returned to Parliament from their summer recess for an emergency sitting on Wednesday, three days after the country’s capital, Kabul, fell to militants on Sunday. (AP / House of Commons) MPs were recalled to the House of Commons to debate the ongoing crisis following intense criticism from both sides over the government’s response, but Boris Johnson denied that ministers were unprepared for the taking of Taliban control. Opening the debate on Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister told a crowded Parliament that the priority now was to evacuate British nationals and their allies, and continued: I really think it is an illusion to believe that there is an appetite on the part of one of our partners for a continued military presence or for a military solution imposed by NATO in Afghanistan. This idea ended with the combat mission in 2014. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise I don’t believe that deploying tens of thousands of British troops to fight the Taliban today is an option that as sincerely as people can advocate and I appreciate their sincerity, but I don’t think it is. an option that would no longer be recommended to the British people or to this House. Asked by Tory MP and former Army officer Tobias Ellwood whether he would agree to an inquiry into Britain’s conduct in Afghanistan, the PM said: Just a few weeks ago there was a comprehensive review of the defense of Afghanistan after the end of the combat mission in 2014 and I think most of the key issues have already been widely addressed. “ Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Johnson to come out of his complacency on the issue, saying the current desperate situation requires leadership. Highlighting reports that an evacuation plane left Afghanistan nearly empty because evacuees could not reach the airport in time, Sir Keir added: We are not turning our backs on friends as they need it. We have an obligation to the Afghan people. There should be a resettlement program so people can rebuild their lives here. Safe and legal routes it must be a resettlement program up to the huge challenge, but what the government announced this morning does not. It has been announced that 20,000 Afghan refugees will be resettled in the UK in the coming years, including 5,000 taken in this year, but the program has been criticized for not going far enough as Sir Keir called for a program “That responds to the scale of the challenge”. He told MPs: The program must be generous and welcoming. If not, we know the consequences, we know the consequences now: violent retaliation in Afghanistan, people tragically fleeing into the arms of human traffickers, we know that is what will happen to more people risking and losing their lives on dangerous journeys, including through the English Channel. We cannot betray our friends, we must lead.

