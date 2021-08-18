Xi Jinping reaffirms China’s will to develop relations with Iran





No matter how the world situation develops, China’s willingness to develop relations with Iran will not change, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in his telephone interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Sino-Iranian relations have stood the test of changes in the international situation since their establishment 50 years ago, President Xi said, adding that the friendship between the two peoples has also stood the test of time. . In a time of unprecedented global change and a once-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic, China and Iran have shared their good and bad and helped each other, Xi said. He added that the two sides have strengthened solidarity and cooperation and made positive progress in practical cooperation while fighting the pandemic together, which has effectively consolidated mutual trust and firmly safeguarded international justice and fairness. “China appreciated that Iran attaches importance to the development of its relations with China,” Xi said. He also expressed China’s willingness to work with Iran to advance the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership for steady and sustained progress. President Xi called on the two sides to continue to support each other on issues concerning their respective fundamental interests and major concerns. China, Xi said, strongly supports Iran in defending its national sovereignty and dignity and in opposing foreign intervention. China is willing to strengthen the exchange of governance experiences with Iran and strengthen cooperation in combating the pandemic, he added. Noting that the Sino-Iranian comprehensive cooperation plan opens wider prospects for bilateral cooperation, Xi urged the two sides to deepen the potential, jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and to create more practical cooperation achievements. China supports Iran’s reasonable demands regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear issue, and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Iranian side on regional affairs in order to safeguard the interests common ground and promote regional security and stability, Xi said. For his part, Raisi extended his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides. He said the Iranian government regards the unwavering development of a stronger and more comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China as a priority and objective of its foreign policy. The Iranian president thanked China for its invaluable support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Iran, he added, appreciates China’s righteous positions on international and regional issues, such as the Iranian nuclear issue, and hopes to continue close communication and coordination with China with the aim of oppose unilateralism, hegemonism and foreign intervention. “The Iranian side strongly supports China’s position on the issues concerning Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and strongly opposes individual countries that use the issue of tracing the origin of the virus to suppress and contain China . “ Calling China’s proposed BRI a strategic vision, Raisi also expressed Iran’s willingness to actively participate in it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-08-18/Xi-Jinping-holds-phone-conversation-with-Iranian-president–12PxkPbvLTq/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos