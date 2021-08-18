After Kabul fall, EU fears new wave of migrants – worldnewshere.net

Politics
Images of chaos at Kabul airport have pissed off European governments. Greece has said it is not ready to be the entry point for a wave of Afghans fleeing to Europe.
We are making it clear that we cannot and will not be the gateway to Europe for refugees and migrants who might try to come to the EU, said Notis Mitarachi, the Greek Migration Minister.
We cannot let millions of people leave Afghanistan and come to the EU… and certainly not via Greece.
It is clear from Macron and Merkels’ comments that France and Germany wanted to make deals with countries like Pakistan, Iran and Turkey to accommodate most of the refugees. Such an arrangement would be modeled on the 2016 agreement under which the EU pledged Turkey 6 billion ($ 9.6 billion) aid in return for welcoming Syrian asylum seekers and their ban on traveling to Europe.
Germany has announced that it is suspending development aid to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, and Heiko Maas, the foreign minister, has suggested that the money could be diverted to the Afghan neighbors to help the influx of refugees.
We told the UN that we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to people in neighboring countries, he said.
German politicians fear they will be seen as encouraging an influx of migrants six weeks before the elections that will decide Merkel’s successor as chancellor. Armin Laschet, his party’s candidate, said there was not to be a repeat of 2015.
More than a million migrants and refugees entered Europe that year, sparking a crisis over how to handle the influx and who would resettle them.
Migrant agencies say the situation is very different today. Afghanistan’s borders are almost all under Taliban control and there are no commercial flights out of the country.
For those who manage to escape, the route to Europe is more difficult than it was in 2015. In Turkey, the main overland route, the mood has turned against migrants as the economy falters.
The country is already home to more than three million Syrian asylum seekers, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is building a wall on the border with Iran, the main route from Afghanistan. This could cause trouble for Europe’s hopes of reaching a new deal. Devlet Bahceli, the leader of coalition partner Erdogans, has already said Turkey will send the Afghans home.
Only a small proportion of the millions of people who fled Afghanistan in recent decades have reached Europe. Most do not go further than Pakistan and Iran, which together have absorbed around 90%, and that is unlikely to change.
Fears of a new wave will increase pressure on the EU to accept a long-debated overhaul of its asylum system.
The situation in Afghanistan has shown that time is up to find out how long we can wait to adopt the complete overhaul of EU migration and asylum rules that we need, said Margaritis Schinas, vice-president of the EU. European Commission.
Under current rules, migrants must seek asylum in the first Member State they enter, which Mediterranean countries like Italy and Greece say leaves them with an unfair share of the burden. The commission proposed reform of the system last year, but the chances of a deal look slim at any time.
Telegraph, London
