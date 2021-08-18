Messages correct Trump administration’s role in freeing top Taliban leader





As the Taliban celebrated their swift takeover of Afghanistan, blame for the fall of the US-backed Afghan government and military ricocheted across social media.

Critics of President Joe Biden noted he was in charge as the United States struggled to evacuate a flood of Americans and others who wanted to leave the country. Meanwhile, critics of President Donald Trump have responded that his administration has set the end game in motion by reaching a deal with the Taliban to withdraw US forces by this year.

Several posts highlighted the role of Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, like the one on Instagram that featured a photo with this caption: “The guy next to @mikepompeo here in November 2020 is the guy the administration Trump helped get out of jail in 2018 and who is now the ‘president’ of Afghanistan. “

Did the Trump administration really help a prominent Taliban figure get out of jail? Basically yes, although it is too early to say whether he will become the head of the Taliban government in Kabul.

The man pictured meeting Pompeo in 2020 is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. He was one of the founders of the Taliban, which led a repressive regime that ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and provided refuge for Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

In 2001, as Taliban control over Afghanistan weakened under the pressure of a US-backed offensive, Baradar attempted to persuade his group’s leaders to surrender. Taliban leaders rejected his suggestion.

In 2010, Baradar was captured by the United States and was imprisoned in Pakistan until 2018. During this time, however, officials inside and outside Afghanistan viewed him as one of the few Taliban leaders they might be able to negotiate with.

In 2018, as negotiations to end the war in Afghanistan took shape, the Trump administration urged Pakistan to release Baradar. He would become the head of the Taliban political bureau in Doha, Qatar, from which he would participate in negotiations.

The United States ‘special envoy for the talks, Zalmay Khalilzad, confirmed the United States’ role in the release of Baradar during an address at the United States Institute of Peace on February 8, 2019.

His release “was my request,” Khalilzad said at the Peace Institute forum. The Pakistani government “accepted this,” he said.

Pompeo and his department made no secret of their negotiation with Baradar. Using his government account, Pompeo tweeted a photo from one of their meetings on September 12, 2020, and the State Department issued a press release on the meeting, stating that “Secretary Pompeo urged Taliban to seize this opportunity to forge a political settlement and achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire. “(The photo in the Instagram post appears to be of a different session between the two men on November 21, 2020.)

Meeting with Taliban politician Mullah Beradart to welcome the launch of Afghan peace negotiations. The Taliban must seize this opportunity to forge a political settlement and achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire to end 40 years of war. This effort must be Afghan-led. pic.twitter.com/i7AUlGsBGz

Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 12, 2020

The talks resulted in an agreement for the United States to withdraw its troops by May 1, 2021. Biden largely stuck to the deal negotiated by Trump, but extended the deadline to September 11, 2021. US troops began to depart in May.

The only exaggeration in the Instagram post is that Baradar is the “president” of Afghanistan.

While the Wall Street Journal reported that Baradar “is the most senior leader of the movement to appear in public since taking back control of Afghanistan,” the newspaper added that “the Taliban have not said who will lead their movement, nor how their government will operate. “

The Washington Post called him a “de facto leader” of the Taliban.

News reports suggest that there is at least one figure above Baradar in the Taliban’s organizational chart: Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, who has been referred to as the group’s “supreme leader”. As of August 17, Akhundzada had yet to appear in public, Axios reported.

“The Taliban have yet to say who will lead their new government, let alone what the titles will be,” said Laurel Miller, director of the Asia program at the International Crisis Group, while adding that “it would not be surprising for Baradar to take a leadership position. “

Our decision

An Instagram post said: “The guy next to @mikepompeo here in November 2020 is the guy the Trump administration helped get out of jail in 2018 and who is now the ‘president’ of Afghanistan.”

As Secretary of State, Pompeo tweeted a photo of himself during negotiations with Baradar, and the US envoy chosen by Trump has publicly confirmed that he has called for Baradar’s release from prison in Pakistan.

However, it is too early to say that Baradar will be the “president” of Afghanistan, as no such decision has been publicly announced.

We rate the statement to be fairly true.

