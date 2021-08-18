PM Modi on 11,040 cr for the production of edible oil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Cabinet decision on edible oil would “be a game-changer” by helping oil palm producers and creating a self-sufficient India.

“Today’s Cabinet Decision on National Mission on Edible Oil Palm Oils will be a game-changer when it comes to helping oil palm growers and establishing an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” wrote Prime Minister Modi on Twitter.

He further said that the northeast and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands would particularly benefit from the Cabinet decision on edible palm oil.

Today, Cabinet approved a down payment of 11,040 crore to promote the national oil palm cultivation over the next five years and reduce the country’s dependence on edible oil imports.

Within the framework of this program, it is proposed to cover an additional area of ​​6.5 lakh hectares for oil palm until 2025-2026 and thus achieve the objective of 10 lakh hectares in the long term. The production of crude palm oil (CPO) is expected to reach 11.20 tonnes lakh by 2025-2026 and up to 28 tonnes lakh by 2029-30.

The program will immensely benefit oil palm farmers, increase capital investment, create jobs, reduce dependence on imports and also increase farmers’ incomes, ”the cabinet said in a statement.

In addition, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a stimulus package of Rs 77.45 crore (Rs 17 crore for fund-based support and Rs 60.45 crore for non-fund-based support. fund) for the revival of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC).

NERAMAC is a Central Public Section of Enterprises under administrative supervision of the Ministry of Regional Development of the North East (MDoNER).

Speaking on the move, the prime minister said the relaunch of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited would especially help farmers in the region and further popularize northeastern products across India.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.