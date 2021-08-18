Jeffrey Toobin tore up column opposing prosecution of Trump





CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is facing backlash on social media over a column urging Attorney General Merrick Garland not to press charges against former President Donald Trump.

Toobin, who was fired from the New Yorker last year for masturbating on a Zoom call, but was reinstated by CNN after a brief leave – argued that while Trump’s conduct in office was “shameful and bad ”, there is also a lack of sufficient evidence for the attorney general to prosecute any criminal charges against the former president.

“Investigations of presidential misdeeds, by Congress and others, are wise and even necessary,” Toobin concluded. “But real lawsuits are not, and Donald Trump should be the beneficiary of this tradition, although he surely would not offer such grace to others himself.”

This did not suit the talking heads on the left, who called for a boycott of Toobin on Twitter, even as they put forward theories about the legal analyst’s motives. Many have accused Toobin of mounting a cheap publicity stunt because he argued there was not enough evidence to press charges against Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Palmer Report, a liberal political blog, accused Toobin of writing the headline-grabbing column in a scheme to keep his job at CNN in the wake of the masturbation scandal.

It’s not just that Jeffrey Toobins’ past behavior is reprehensible. It is that he is now so desperate to keep his job at CNN, that he is ready to shed his journalistic integrity and play the role of a dishonest maverick in order to help the network artificially raise the ratings. listening.

– Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 17, 2021

Anti-Trump TV expert Cheri Jacobus singled out CNN boss Jeff Zucker for his role in bringing Toobin back to CNN, tweeting: “Maybe Zucker let Toobin stay at CNN as long as he helps Zucker to auction Trump like CNN did in 2015-16. “Keep the cameras on him until the eyeballs go away.”

How can Jeffrey Toobin claim that the GM doesn’t have enough evidence without knowing what evidence he has? Attorney General Merrick Garland, don’t sue Donald Trump (opinion) – CNN https://t.co/XpuxPzshov

– Stéphanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) August 17, 2021

“How can Jeffrey Toobin claim that DOJ doesn’t have enough evidence without knowing what evidence he has?” Tweeted MSNBC presenter Stephanie Ruhle.

Toobin’s opinion did not please the talking heads on the left, who called for a boycott of Toobin on Twitter.

Meanwhile, lawyer Laurence Tribe pointed to the analyst’s column, writing: “@JeffreyToobins, an embarrassingly weak argument to spare Trump from criminal investigation and possible prosecution is the best available and it stands to reason. AG Garland may well sue the former president and without hesitation at the present time. “

If @JeffreyToobins, the argument of an embarrassing weakness to spare Trump a criminal investigation and possible prosecution is the best available and it may well be that AG Garland is suing the former president and without hesitation right now. https://t.co/7EQK7KMjHV

– Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 17, 2021

Author Tomi Ahonen also took to Twitter, calling for a boycott of Toobin.

“Jeffrey Toobin left all of Hannity to us. It’s time to start the Toobin boycott against CNN. It’s so sad when these clowns do this, just because they need visibility, ”Ahonen wrote, referring to Fox News conservative commentator Sean Hannity.

