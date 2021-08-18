Fact check: this video of Taliban threatening India is two years old

Since the day the Taliban captured Kabul, speculation remains high as to what the new waivers on India and Kashmir would be. In the midst of that, a video went viral with the claim that the Taliban warned India over Kashmir after taking control of Afghanistan.

Many Facebook users posted the video in which a Taliban commander threatens the Narendra Modi government for challenging the Mujahedin. If the Modi government kills a mujahedin, a hundred mujahedin will take revenge, the man said.

Facebook caption with video says, Is India ready: Taliban fighters warn India / India is Taliban’s next target.

India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) discovered the video was two years old. The new Taliban regime has not issued any threats against India so far.

Archived versions of viral publications are saved here and here.

An old video resurfaces

With the help of reverse image search, we found that the viral clip is available on the the Internet for over two years. Pakistan’s Facebook users had posted the video in February 2019 with anti-India legends.

Several users from Pakistan had also uploaded the same clip at around the same time to Youtube. YouTube title written in Urdu translates to: Afghan Taliban Warn India, Even If It Dares To Attack Pakistan.

The video had appeared at a time when the Donald Trump’s administration planned to withdraw from Afghanistan. The man speaking in the viral clip also refers to the possible withdrawal from the United States.

We were unable to identify the man in the video as information about it was not widely disseminated in the mainstream media. It was mainly broadcast on social media.

So far, the new Taliban leadership in Kabul has made no threats against India or Kashmir. At their first press conference, the Taliban spokesman said no threat would be posed to any Afghan country.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Suhail Shaheen said the group did not want to be part of the rivalry between India and Pakistan.

Therefore, it is clear that the viral video of a Taliban commander threatening India is unrelated to the new dispensation in Afghanistan.