Trump tears JPMorgan’s Dimon apart over Chinese threat: he’s ‘not a patriot’





Former President Donald Trump says JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is only concerned about his company’s shareholders and profits.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in an interview on FOX Business’s “Mornings with Maria” for his stance on doing business in China, saying he was “not a patriot “.

Trump made the comments reacting to Maria Bartiromo’s exclusive interview with the CEO of JPMorgan Chase earlier this month, where he defended his company’s decision to do business in China.

Bartiromo asked Dimon about the company’s trade relations in the region, noting the national security issue. She asked Dimon if the expansion was “just about the money.”

“No, of course not,” replied Dimon. “I was a patriot long before I worried about money or anything like that or JPMorgan itself.”

“You should imagine that the foreign policy of the United States is defined by the government of the United States,” he continued. “If you start telling companies that they should say their own foreign policy, you are actually making a huge mistake for the United States.”

Bartiromo also asked Dimon, “Do you really believe that JPMorgan will be in charge of JPMorgan China? ”

“Yes,” he replied, noting that the bank does not share its data with the Chinese government.

He also told Bartiromo during the interview that he was “not as worried about China as everyone else”.

“America will remain the most prosperous nation on the planet. They will be smaller than China, but still much more prosperous in 20 years,” added Dimon.

He also added that “if it concerns national security, the US government will tell me what to do and I will salute”, reiterating that he is “a patriot long before I ran JPMorgan”.

Trump responded to Dimon’s comments to Bartiromo on Wednesday by saying, “Jamie Dimon is not a patriot, not to me, he is not. He wants to make money for his business.”

Trump said he knew Dimon “well” and stressed that “he was not a patriot”.

“He’s a patriot to his shareholders and that’s good,” added Trump.

Ticker Security Last modified Modification% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 157.36 -0.06 -0.04%

The former president then said that “China is not our friend”, but stressed that “they line up very well because I price companies like you wouldn’t believe” and “would punish people in companies like you wouldn’t believe. ”

The 45th President of the United States maintained a firm stance on China during his presidency. In January, two weeks before stepping down, Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software apps, including Ant Group’s Alipay mobile payment app, Reuters reported, according to the White House.

“A lot of companies, like Huawei, I wouldn’t let into this country,” Trump told Bartiromo on Wednesday. “I have also asked other countries not to do this.”

In May 2019, Trump signed an executive order banning U.S. companies from using telecommunications companies deemed a risk to national security, a move aimed at both present and future responsibilities and which was poised to affect the Chinese Huawei Tech.

The move came amid growing scrutiny of Chinese telecommunications companies. The Federal Communications Commission voted to deny China Mobile to the US market, and the Justice Department in January 2019 accused Huawei of theft of US trade secrets, as well as allegations of bank fraud and violations of Iranian sanctions.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, on China’s trade concerns, trade, US-China relations and investing in Chinese companies.

In a White House statement, it was noted that “the President has made it clear that this administration will do whatever it takes to ensure America’s security and prosperity and to protect America from foreign adversaries who create and actively and increasingly exploit vulnerabilities. in information and communications technology infrastructure and services in the United States … “

The Trump administration had pressured foreign governments to ban Huawei from standby networks amid allegations the company is acting as a middleman for Chinese espionage and is closely linked to the Communist government, she said. denied.

JPMORGAN CEO ON THE STATE OF THE ECONOMY: “WE NEED TO CELEBRATE GROWTH”

Along with Trump’s efforts, Congress previously banned government agencies from using Huawei’s equipment, prompting the company to sue the federal government.

Huawei has made a name for itself by offering products that are cheaper than its competitors, which critics say is only possible thanks to subsidies and other financial incentives from the Chinese government.

Trump told Bartiromo on Wednesday that Russia and Europe are not America’s friends either.

“Jamie Dimon is good about Europe,” Trump added. “Europe is not a friend of ours.”

Trump argued that Europe is “taking advantage” of the United States and “not buying” American products.

Former President Donald Trump has said the border crisis increases national security risks as the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches.

While Dimon told Bartiromo that JPMorgan does not share its data with the Chinese government, he acknowledged that data sharing is a “real problem” across the country.

Share title Last change Change% DIDI DIDI GLOBAL INC 8.06 -0.41 -4.78%

Dimon said he could make business decisions differently in China based on the IPO of Didi Global, whose shares plunged after the Beijing government launched a regulatory campaign against the ridesharing giant.

When asked how much money his company, which guaranteed the IPO of Uber of China, lost, Dimon dismissed the situation as “life in the fast lane.”

The CEO, however, said he “could” be swayed by the situation when considering working on the next big deal in China.

Didi Global, Inc., a Chinese rideshare company, went public in June on the New York Stock Exchange. But shortly after its debut in public commerce, Chinese regulators launched a data security investigation and banned the business from app stores. The measures were taken by the Chinese government on the basis of an investigation that revealed alleged flaws in the way the company collects and stores personal data.

The stocks lost billions in market value in the first few days of trading.

In the aftermath of the IPO, Chinese regulators have indicated that there will be further scrutiny of companies listed on foreign stock exchanges. This decision also provoked the reaction of American investors in these companies.

Companies representing shareholders have filed class actions against Didi and its underwriters, alleging that misleading statements were made in the run-up to the initial public offering.

In addition to JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were also the main underwriters in the transaction.

The IPO raised $ 4 billion.

Rosecliff founder and managing partner Mike Murphy is reacting to China’s crackdown on Didi Global, saying investors need to watch out for “new issues” as new companies enter the market.

On Wednesday Bartiromo asked Trump if he still thinks investors should avoid investing in Chinese companies. He responded by saying that America should avoid investing in the region “until we develop relations with China” and noted that he has an “excellent relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Joe Williams of FOX Business contributed to this report.

