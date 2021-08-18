The Taliban plan of Boris Johnson described as “naive and stupid” by the deputy of the North-East

Boris Johnson’s approach to Afghanistan has been called “naive and stupid” by former Defense Minister Kevan Jones.

The MP for North Durham denounced the lack of leadership displayed by Number 10 and the Foreign Office in planning for the West’s military exit from the region.

Mr Jones, who sits on the defense select committee, told the Commons that the events of the past few days have shown that “the rhetoric and slogans of global Britain are hollow”.

Read more:What you can do now to help the Afghans as the Taliban take control of Kabul

The Taliban declared victory on Monday after taking control of the Afghan capital Kabul, quickly ending nearly 20 years of the US-led coalition presence in the country.

Mr Jones said: “Afghanistan now faces an uncertain future, a humanitarian crisis and potentially a security crisis for us if terrorism is to be supported there in the future.

The foreign minister said the option up front is now to impose sanctions on the Taliban or to actually restrict aid abroad.

“I’m sorry, this is naive and stupid. We urgently need to engage with the regional powers and it is vitally important that we rise to the occasion and truly give refuge to all those who have helped us throughout. throughout our stay in Afghanistan. “

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck called on the UK government to launch an urgent humanitarian response.

“The Prime Minister and his cabinet should not have sat in the House for endless hours today, instead they should have been working on a solid humanitarian response. I am angry and heartbroken.”

The comments came as MPs returned to Westminster for an emergency sitting of Parliament, after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban over the weekend.

The Prime Minister said it was an illusion to think that Britain alone could have prevented the collapse of the country’s government after the withdrawal of US forces.

He added: “I don’t believe that today deploying tens of thousands of British troops to fight the Taliban is an option which, no matter how sincere people are, and I appreciate their sincerity, but I don’t think so. not that this is an option that would recommend itself either to the British people or to this House.

We have to deal with the situation as it is today, accepting what we have achieved and what we have not achieved.

He told a crowded House of Commons that the priority now was to evacuate the remaining British nationals and their allies.

But he faced cries of disbelief when he denied that the government was unprepared for the Taliban flash takeover that saw President Ashraf Ghani’s West-backed government collapse in just a few days.

In a series of heavily loaded interventions, he has been accused by senior Conservative officials of presiding over an operational and strategic blunder that would weaken the West in the eyes of its adversaries.

In a moving speech that drew rare applause from some MPs, Tory Tom Tugendhat, who served as an army officer in Afghanistan, said the UK and its Western allies had received a very hard lesson .

It doesn’t have to be a loss, but right now we really want it, he said.

For a summary of North East politics and regional affairs direct to your inbox, go here to sign up for the free Northern Agenda newsletter