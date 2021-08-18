Even Mayoshi Son, who spent $ 18 billion on WeWork, doesn’t want to invest in China

Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, an investor known for his high appetite for risk, has announced that he will suspend investments in China’s tech sector.

Take this as a sign that China’s “antitrust” tech push is not like efforts to curb technology in the US or the EU.

Don’t expect it to be done anytime soon, either.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son the guy who gave WeWork $ 18.5 billion and told Adam Neumann that he wasn’t “crazy” enough, at least for now, not crazy enough to invest in China’s tech industry.

Last week SoftBank reported miserable quarterly results highlighted by its first profit decrease in five quarters and Son announced that his fund would suspend investments in China due to recent government regulatory measures that have hurt technology companies in the country.

The latest of these moves and a sign the crackdown won’t end anytime soon arrived on Tuesday when China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced new measures tighten government control over tech companies. The agency demands that companies submit to “self-rectification.”

SoftBank has huge investments in Chinese companies, including retail giant Alibaba and rideshare company Didi. SoftBank invested $ 11 billion in Didi before its disastrous IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in July. In April the SAMR Alibaba fine of 2.8 billion dollars for monopoly practices.

About a quarter of Son’s portfolio is invested in China, and he said he was optimistic about the country’s tech sector once the dust settles in a year or two, but by then the risk of being crushed by Beijing is too big. New investments in China totaled only 11% of the fund’s portfolio in the second quarter.

“I firmly believe that China’s AI technology and business model will continue to innovate,” Son said at a press conference according to Nikkei Asia. “However, in investing activities various new regulations have started, so I want to wait and see what kind of regulations are implemented and what kind of impact they have on the stock market.”

For better or for worse, Son is known the world over for his risk appetite. But even he is not ready to venture into the sights of Beijing’s new push for market power. The longer this movement continues and there is no sign that it will stop anytime soon, the more investors will do the same math.

On an unnamed horse

Since the end of last year, the Chinese government has tightened its control over the biggest companies in its economy and the people who run them. The steps he has taken to rule everything from ride-sharing apps to trucking companies have rocked stocks around the world.

Partly to calm the markets and worry foreign investors, Beijing has used “antitrust” language, trying to draw comparisons to the technical review in the United States and Europe. But the antitrust measures in the US and the EU haven’t scared Son, or really any other investor. What is happening to technology in China is different, and it is happening because the priorities of the Chinese government have changed.

Instead of opening up its economy to the world, China is shutting down. Instead of putting wealth creation above all else, it puts more emphasis on rooting the power of the Communist Party. This means making sure tech companies stay close to home, prompting companies to list on mainland stock markets or in Hong Kong instead of the United States. It means making sure billionaires know they are subordinate to Beijing. It means leveling the industries that the CCP claims disrupt social harmony.

The West doesn’t have a word for all of these changes, but we have a word for some of the antitrust, so this is what we repeat. It is, however, largely insufficient. Beijing is using this to its advantage.

“The antitrust stuff is there, but there is also a lot more going on in China,” Lee Miller, founder of surveyor China Beige Book, told Insider. “There’s a ton of other things that overlap with big data protection, worker abuse … The only reason everyone considers this antitrust is because they see large companies attacked and lose value and potentially market share. “

Going forward, we’ll see what happened when billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Financial was forced to cancel its Shanghai IPO last November, marking a turning point. It was supposed to be the world’s most valuable IPO, but Ma made some derogatory comments about China’s financial regulation not long before. The government responded by shutting it down. A month later, Beijing opened an antitrust investigation into Ma’s other giant firm, Alibaba.

Likewise, Didi decided to go public in the United States instead of China. Beijing responded to this by launching an investigation into Didi’s use of customer data and suspending downloads of the app from Chinese app stores. ByteDance, the parent company of the popular TikTok app, took a different approach. He changed his IPO plans outside of China and decided to list instead in Hong Kong, where Beijing’s influence has grown. The founder of the company, Zhang Yiming, resigned from the company, explaining curiously that he is not very sociable or that he is a good manager.

At the end of July, Beijing suddenly passed a law prohibiting any company that teaches Chinese curriculum subjects from enrolling abroad, having foreign investors, or making a profit. The reasoning of governments was that tutoring companies gave too many advantages to rich children. The new law immediately destroyed three tutoring companies listed in the United States and brought with them other Chinese companies listed in the United States.

Officials in Beijing have tried to reassure investors that this volatility will be limited, but obviously even Son is not willing to believe it.

It’s not about the United States

There are lots of reasons to believe that Son is right, and that the CCP’s crackdown is not going to end anytime soon. On the one hand, this week Beijing published a document discuss rule of law reforms, highlighting that President Xi Jinping has his own approach to governance that will affect everything from national security to public health. A legislative effort of this magnitude will take time and leave few industries unscathed.

Another important reason is that there is a Chinese Communist Party congress in the fall of 2022. It is an event that is held every five years to chart the course for the next five. After spending the last decade destroying all of his opposition, Xi will want to project stability and state any reasons why he should stay in power.

“Through the Party Congress, it will be a long political campaign to show that the party represents the people above all,” Miller said.

This “antitrust” push is part of this campaign, an attempt by Xi and the Chinese Communist Party to give the people a plan and maintain power even though China will not experience the same explosive economic growth of decades past. It is existential for the CCP.

Or as Miller put it, “Are they (Beijing) worried about investors? No, they don’t care.

And obviously one of those rich people is Masayoshi Son.