6 reasons the NDA is winning comfortably despite COVID and economic distress

The National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata party will win 298 seats and the Congress-led UPA 105 seats if elections are held today.

Regional non-aligned parties are expected to win 140 seats. The majority score is 272 seats.

These are the conclusions of India today Survey on the mood of the nation.

The NDA won 333 seats in the 2019 general election, the UPA 91 and the regional / independent parties 119 seats. This implies a loss of 35 seats for the NDA, of which 14 will likely be won by the UPA and 21 by regional parties.

In terms of voting shares, the BJP is expected to register 34% (-3% to -4%) while Congress is expected to remain at 19% to 20%. The BJP alone is expected to win 269 seats, 3 behind the majority against 303 in 2019.

Given the economic crisis inflicted by the pandemic, loss of life and livelihood, high fuel prices, unemployment and protests by farmers, this is a strong performance by the NDA. He reiterates the organizational power of the BJP as well as the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The same poll showed that Prime Minister Modis’ support for the best choice for prime minister had fallen from 66% last year to 24% now. The results do not confirm this trend. But more on that later.

So how does the NDA win despite all the false rumors (partly created by the media).

1. Good governance

Although there have been losses of lives and livelihoods as a result of the pandemic, people have generally appreciated the government’s efforts to reduce its impact. After all, it is an act of God, it is common acceptance.

The Modi waiver has taken many steps to provide relief to the poor and oppressed, including, but not limited to, distributing free rations, increasing NREGA allowances, providing cash support to women on a Jan Dhan account, a credit guarantee program for MSMEs and a moratorium on loans. refunds during the first wave.

The implementation of various popular programs like Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awaas Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, PM Kisan Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, won the goodwill of the Prime Minister and the BJP. It has brought about a radical transformation in the lives of the poor by closing the leaks through direct profit transfers.

The story continues

2. Organizational prowess

The organizational machinery of the BJP is overly oiled with respect to the opposition and mainly to Congress. The workers are highly motivated and have a strong sense of belonging due to its strong ideological roots. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers working for the party give him an advantage.

3. Satisfied engaged voter

The BJP’s committed voter base is intact due to the fulfillment of manifesto promises. Modi in his second term repealed Section 370, passed the CAA bill, abolished Triple Talaq, facilitated the start of construction of a bhavya Ram mandir.

4. Faith in Modi’s leadership

In the Mood of the Nation survey, 16% of respondents rated PM Modi’s performance as excellent, 38% good, 30% average, 11% bad and 5% very bad. This means that 54% have a positive opinion of Modi’s performance.

Moreover, Modi leads the race in the best PM ranking of all time with 27%, ahead of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jawaharlal Nehru. It shows that people have enormous confidence in Narendra Modi’s leadership.

5. Congress in tatters

Congress is in shambles, with an interim president for 2 years. Has the party been unable to resolve its leadership problem to date? Does he, don’t he, still remain a suspense (wrt Rahul taking the highest post).

Meanwhile, the exodus of young leaders continues, the latest being Mahila’s Congress leader Sushmita Dev, who has joined Congress from Trinamool. The rebel G-23’s demands for organizational polls go largely unanswered. Among all this, even disgruntled voters do not see the big old party as a viable option.

6. TINA factor

The BJP also benefits from the factor There is no alternative. Modis’ main candidate for prime minister is Yogi Adityanath and not Rahul Gandhi. None of the regional leaders have pan-Indian appeal. While Mamata Banerjee makes a solid offer, it lacks acceptability even among the opposition and also many voters. There is currently no leader in the country worth mentioning who can take on Modi.

In short, the BJP is comfortably placed despite the economic distress caused by COVID. While part of the population is dissatisfied, many still believe that the BJP is the only party that can solve the problems India is currently facing.

DO NOT MISS :