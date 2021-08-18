Donald Trump Jr. Sides With Taliban Against Big Tech As Facebook Rant Goes Viral





Donald Trump Jr. seems to agree with the Taliban on at least one point: that Facebook is engaged in censorship.

The militant group seized power in Afghanistan after insurgents stormed the country and captured major cities within days. On Tuesday, members of the Taliban gave a press conference from the presidential palace in Kabul.

Asked about freedom of expression under the new Afghan government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid hijacked the question, saying it should be put to Facebook instead.

“This question should be asked of those people who claim to be promoters of free speech who do not allow the publication of full information … I can ask the Facebook company,” he said, according to an interpreter. . “This question should be put to them.”

An excerpt from the press conference posted on Twitter has gone viral, racking up more than 3 million views. Trump Jr., the oldest child of former President Donald Trump, retweeted the clip, adding: “LOL … Not bad either.”

The Taliban have long used social media to spread their message.

But Facebook confirmed this week that it will continue to ban Taliban content on its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, due to the group’s classification as a terrorist organization.

“The Taliban are sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and they are banned from our services under our dangerous organization policies,” a Facebook spokesperson told Newsweek.

“This means that we are removing accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibiting praise, support and representation of them.”

The company spokesperson added that Facebook had “a dedicated team of regional experts helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform.”

The social media giant is not deciding whether to recognize national governments, the spokesperson said, but “respects the authority of the international community in making those decisions. Regardless of who holds the power, we will make the decision. appropriate action against accounts and content that violates our rules. “

TikTok told CNBC that it has designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization and continues to remove content that praises, glorifies or supports them.

Twitter, meanwhile, has come under fire for allowing members of the Taliban to post on the platform. Mujahid shared live updates from the group’s takeover of Afghanistan on his account.

Asked about the Taliban’s use of the site, a company spokesperson told Newsweek that Twitter “will continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter’s rules, in particular policies against the glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam “.

Former President Trump announced last month that he was suing three of the country’s biggest tech companies, alleging that he and other conservatives had been wrongly censored.

The former president has been kicked out of Google-owned Facebook, Twitter and YouTube since the January 6 riots when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election victory of Joe Biden.

Trump is suspended from Facebook for at least two years after the company’s supervisory board criticized the unlimited nature of the initial sanction.

Trump Jr. has been contacted for further comment.

Donald J. Trump Jr. speaks at a rally in Sarasota, Fla. On July 3. Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images

