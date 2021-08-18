PM Narendra Modi examines Kedarnath reconstruction project, Pushkar Singh Dhami





PM Narendra Modi discusses the Kedarnath reconstruction project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the reconstruction of the Ishaaneshwar temple in Kedarnath in accordance with the sentiments of the public, as well as the installation of an “Om” (Omkar) statue in Astha Chowk and the revision of the design of Shankaracharya Samadhi and Shiva Udyan. Prime Minister Modi gave the instructions while assessing the reconstruction work underway in Kedarnath via video conference last night. According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi ordered to speed up the Kedarnath reconstruction project and also provided new instructions to develop the Vasukital region as well as the surrounding areas. During the review meeting, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami urged the Prime Minister to devote some of his precious time to laying the foundation stone for the Rs. 113.92 crore project as part of Phase II of the redevelopment of Kedarpuri, on which the Prime Minister assured that he would set a date soon. The chief minister said that after the Kedarnath disaster in 2013, Kedarpuri is being built as a new religious and spiritual city, safe and practical, under the leadership of the prime minister. to start construction works worth Rs 245 crore in the first phase of the State Cabinet’s plan to develop Badrinath Dham as a ‘smart spiritual city on the hill’, for which work is currently being accelerated. The work of the first phase of the reconstruction of Kedarnath is completed: chief secretary Chief Secretary of State Dr SS Sandhu during a presentation said the first phase of the reconstruction of Kedarnath has been completed including the reconstruction of Temple Plaza, Arrival Plaza, security wall on the banks of the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers, construction of five ghats, construction of five guest houses and three meditation caves. He said the construction of the Adi Shankaracharya cave along with 13 other reconstruction works worth Rs. 113.92 crore is underway, as part of the second phase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/states/up-uk/pm-modi-reviews-kedarnath-reconstruction-work-asks-officials-to-keep-public-sentiments-in-mind-rts-1476856 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos