Biden speaks with Boris Johnson about fall of Kabul





The White House has announced that President Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the first world leader he has engaged with since the fall of Kabul – as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reveals he consulted Hillary Clinton on the efforts in Afghanistan. Biden, who returned to the White House from his Camp David vacation a day earlier than expected, had a call with Johnson on Tuesday evening regarding the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. The call came just hours after it was revealed that Biden had not spoken to any world leader some 48 hours after the Taliban toppled the Western-backed government. “He has yet to speak to any other world leader,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a briefing on Tuesday. The White House issued a declaration hours later, saying Biden and Johnson had spoken and agreed to hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders next week to work out an allied strategy. They praised the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who work hand in hand in Kabul for the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who participated in the war effort, according to the House statement. White. President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to develop an Allied strategy on Afghanistan. PA Images via Getty Images They also discussed the need for close and continued coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghan politics going forward, including ways in which the global community can provide additional humanitarian assistance and support to refugees. and other vulnerable Afghans. Prior to that, Trudeau said he consulted with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday evening, just 24 hours after the fall of Kabul. Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday that Clinton shared Canada’s concern for Afghan women and girls. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton 24 hours after the fall of Kabul. AFP via Getty Images News of Trudeau’s phone call with Clinton drew criticism from Conservatives who questioned why Clinton was engaging with world leaders and not Biden. Yesterday, the White House said Joe Biden had taken no calls with world leaders regarding Afghanistan. Justin Trudeau said he spoke with Hillary Clinton yesterday about Afghanistan. What is going on? Why doesn’t the US President take calls but Hillary does ?, Amy Tarkanian, GOP strategist tweeted. As Biden’s administrator admitted he hadn’t spoken to any other world leader, Justin Trudeau turned to… Hillary Clinton? I guess if there’s one person who really knows about foreign policy failure leaving Americans stranded in hostile territory, it’s her, Matt Whitlock. tweeted. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s phone call with Hillary Clinton drew criticism from Conservatives who questioned why Clinton was engaging with world leaders and not President Biden. AFP via Getty Images Canadian Conservative journalist Ezra Levant tweeted: “Trudeau consulted Hillary Clinton on Afghanistan. Why would he talk to her? Did no one in the Biden administration take his phone calls? So strange. Maybe she can give him some hard Benghazi lessons that we can avoid in Kabul.

