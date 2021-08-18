Pakistan’s economy cannot grow if isolation continues





Pakistan is now rushing into a state of isolation reminiscent of what it saw following the Abbottabad raid that killed Osama bin Laden. The doors are closing and the demands are increasing. Meanwhile, the country’s prime minister, Imran Khan, appears to have gone into electoral mode, cutting ribbons for development projects, rolling out programs for farmers and promising more growth for the coming year. The two developments seem contradictory. Either the Prime Minister is oblivious to the enormity of the challenges facing the country, or all that is about to happen to another Pakistan, not to the one of which he is the Prime Minister.

Consider some of his remarks when launching the Punjab Kissan Card program in Bahawalpur. The health card and the Kissan card are the greatest things you have accomplished, he told Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar at a farmers’ conference. It will be the turning point of our history when it is written. This [was the time when] this country has changed its direction for the purpose for which it was made.

Economic image

The real tabdeeli has only just begun. And then he said that this change would be the path to the greatness of the country, and described the project as a revolution. Nothing less will do in Naya Pakistan. But then he added a weird little sentence, saying that wherever there is a Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf government, we will talk with them to provide these cards to the farmers so that we can subsidize them directly.

It came just after his visit to Karachi where he discussed Karachi’s 1.1 trillion Pakistani rupee transformation plan at a meeting to which his own ministers were the only guests. Why hold such a meeting in Karachi then? Couldn’t it have happened just as easily in Islamabad, especially since all the main participants were members of his own cabinet who had accompanied him?

The meeting reviewed projects such as the cleaning of three storm sewers, rapid bus transport projects, the K-IV water supply project for the city and the Keamari Pipri rail freight project, among others. Later, Asad Umar tweeted that one of the bus lines would be operational by October and that the drainage, sewer and road projects would be completed by the end of the fiscal year.

It is good that Pakistan has a prime minister focused on achieving such results for the people. But the heightened urgency attached to these cases since the start of the fiscal year, at a time when the economy relies heavily on borrowed money and the country is rushing into isolation, creates a sense of disconnection. Leaders usually become obsessed with schemes and plans when they have entered electoral mode.

Does Pakistan’s economic situation support increased government spending? The International Monetary Fund has the answer. Without it, budgetary allocations cannot be maintained without creating massive imbalances in the macroeconomic framework.

The external needs to support the growth momentum are too great for the economy to afford on its own. And the IMF loan is currently in limbo, with new talks starting later this month. They are feverishly trying to come up with a circular debt management plan that involves taking an additional PKR 42 billion in consumer subsidies, which means at least some people will receive higher bills. And their income is growing mainly through the growth of imports, which means you get more income but face a growing trade deficit.

Remittances are scheduled to increase 10% this fiscal year, but the first month did not produce encouraging numbers. The latest data shows that remittances fell 2.7% in July, which the State Bank of Pakistan attributed to the reduction in the number of working days that month due to Eidul Azha’s holidays. . Either way, the huge gap between what is expected and what actually presented cannot be explained simply by the holidays.

For each month they fail to meet the 10% growth target, that means the remaining months must show an even higher growth rate. Growth below 10% in August will mean growing discomfort on the external front.

Trade balance deficit

Imran Khan’s government is happily trumpeting the export numbers, but what it doesn’t say is that the trade deficit is growing even faster. The trade deficit in July jumped more than 85% from the same month last year as exports rose 16%. This is where most of the revenue growth comes from import collections. In a normal economy, increasing imports should not be a cause for concern. But in a country like Pakistan which has a long history of depleting its foreign exchange reserves on the backs of high trade deficits (coupled with debt service obligations) and landing at the IMF’s door for a bailout , this is indeed a source of concern.

It is still unclear what expectations to hold on to the external sector as the months go by, mainly because the government itself has yet to make its decision. According to press reports, the ministries of finance and trade are developing widely varying estimates of what the current account deficit will be by the end of the year, with the gap between the two ministries’ projections of up to 60%. according to some reports.

What is clear, however, is that the country’s economy will not be able to grow if its isolation continues. The Prime Minister is traveling the country distributing hundreds of billions of rupees in projects, but will he be able to afford to foot the bill? And does he realize that growing isolation means strained relations with multilateral creditors, especially the IMF? Pakistan is losing the narrative battle that erupted following the Taliban’s advance into Afghanistan. He cannot afford to lose his connection to reality.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

