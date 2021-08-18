



An eyewitness to China’s rise as superpower shares insights LONG ISLAND, NY, August 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Poverty reduction has been a central objective of from China public policy for decades. In PURSUE THE CHINESE DREAM: Four decades after China’s war on poverty (published by Springer and NewChannel Education), William N. Brown, PhD, business professor at Xiamen University, relates the historical, cultural and philosophical contexts that have made the fight against poverty the heart of Chinese society. Drawing on dozens of interviews with rural and urban Chinese from diverse backgrounds, as well as local and national business and politicians, Brown offers candid insight into the challenges that forced China continuously evolve its programs to resolve even the most intractable cases of poverty. The book explores the historical, cultural and philosophical roots of the ancient from China meritocratic government and how its ancient Chinese ethics led to the position of modern Chinese socialism that poverty in the midst of plenty is immoral. He explains the challenges encountered at each stage such as from China Poverty alleviation measures have evolved over the seventy years to emphasize empowerment rather than aid and to foster bottom-up initiative and entrepreneurship, resulting in reduction clarification of poverty by Xi Jinping. Through the accounts of the interviewees and the personal experience of the author who lived in China for thirty years, the book explains why national economic development alone cannot reduce poverty: Poverty reduction programs must be people-centered, with measurable and responsible practices that reach even the household level, what China did with its “First Secretary” program. Brown explores the potential for adoption from China practices in other countries, including replication from China success in developing countries. Brown addresses common misconceptions about from China a growing global presence and why other developing countries must address the historical and systemic causes of poverty and inequality before they can undertake their own sustainable poverty reduction measures. The nation has undertaken engineering projects such as the south-to-north water transfer, the west-to-east power supply project, the “Five verticals, seven horizontal” highways project and the Three Dam. Gorges, as well as the most extensive high-speed rail networks in the world. . The story continues By providing first-hand testimony through the eyes of a Westerner from China become one of the world’s two economic superpowers, PURSUE THE CHINESE DREAM provide business and government leaders with insight into this much misunderstood nation. For more information, please visit https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789811606533 Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-first-hand-look-at-chinas-war-on-poverty-301358235.html SOURCE NewChannel Education

