Trump just said he has no idea how important a president is

Donald Trump admitted he had no idea how important a president is in a rather revealing interview on Tuesday.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on his Fox News show, the former US president who stepped down in January 2021 suggested he expected state officials to rule the country instead, rather than him.

While criticizing his predecessor Joe Biden, Trump said: We need a president who is respected. I never realized how important it is, frankly and it is a horrible thing to say how important a president, the leader of this country is. I thought maybe it would go through the bureaucracy, it doesn’t. You need someone up there that they will respect.

Trump’s comments follow a damning assessment of how Biden dealt with the escalating Afghan crisis the Taliban swept through the country just after the White House ordered US troops to withdraw.

He said Bidens’ behavior was the greatest embarrassment in our country’s history, even though Trump had in fact signed a deal with the Taliban to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in February 2020.

This is a deal that Biden has mainly confirmed, it has simply been delayed.

Trump’s remarks also follow claims that circulated throughout his presidency that he didn’t even bother to read his daily intelligence notes.

The New York Times claimed the then president even ignored his briefings warning him of the threat the novel coronavirus posed to the United States.

Officials reportedly told the newspaper that Trump would prefer to receive information from conservative media and friends.

Trumps’ four years in power left deep divisions in the United States and he developed a massive following in that short span of time.

He has always contested his loss in the November 2020 election to Democrat Biden and still maintains that the public vote was rigged.

Trump’s allegations even prompted his supporters to violently storm the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to disrupt the Electoral College’s vote count.

The Republican has not confirmed whether he will run for president in 2024, due to extremely complicated and incredibly stupid campaign finance laws.

He said to famous Republican Hannity: I think you will be happy and many of our friends will be happy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

