Politics
PDIP worried about Joko Widodo’s economic management amid Covid-19 pandemic – Suarapemredkalbar.com
JAKARTA, SP – Erizely Bandaro, social media activist, businessman, political observer and political observer, said the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) was very concerned about the economic management of President Joko Widodo’s government amid the crisis. fight against Corona-19 virus disease (Covid -19).
“Joko Widodo is a PDIP executive. If the management of the economy does not meet expectations, it can lead to a lack of public confidence, which has implications for the eligibility of the PDIP, who, along with the political party that carries Joko Widodo, will become president. of Indonesia for two terms, from October 20, 2014 to October 20, 2024, ”said Erizely Bandaro, Thursday evening August 18, 2021.
Erizely said that the PDIP’s open criticism of President Joko Widodo does not mean that it already disagrees with the supporting party, but rather to remind the government not to ignore aspects of the management of the ‘economy.
Joko Widodo was promoted by the PDIP and the coalition. If you see and feel Joko Widodo’s success, that’s the whole PDIP Nawacita program. Build infrastructure, a moratorium on oil palm plantations and mines.
Kemudin, agrarian relief program, village funds, ring sea, sale of PT Freeport Indonesia, takeover of oil and gas blocks whose concessions have expired, food succession, increase in research budgets and restructuring of research institutions, tax amnesty, and the oil and gas exchange system.
“Indonesian President Joko Widodo is working to implement the political agenda of the PDIP,” said Erizely Bandaro.
It’s just how to achieve the party agenda, of course Joko Widodo is not party dependent. As an institution of the President, Joko Widodo, must respect the 1945 Constitution (UUD) and laws, as well as maintain a balance with legislative and judicial institutions.
And pay attention to the aspirations of the community and groups. This is where Joko Widodo’s intelligence lies in decision making. Everyone and parties are heard and considered, but remain focused on the agenda of the PDIP party.
Meanwhile, the PDIP in parliament or the People’s Representative Council (DPR), also maintains a balance with other parties without having to follow Joko Widodo’s path. So that the criticism of the DPR against the presidential institution can work.
Erizely Bandaro revealed that the PDIP’s concern over Joko Widodo’s policies related to handling the pandemic is an economic issue. It’s reasonable. In fact, the deficit in the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) is widening.
The fiscal space is shrinking due to the refocusing on Covid-19. While the results are uncertain. The party which is busy accusing the PDIP and defending Joko Widodo, justifies Luhut Binsar Panjaitan.
“This means that they do not understand the political games and political threats to the national economic recovery budget which, in 2 years, has spent almost 2 trillion rupees. This is equivalent to 5 times the budget for the settlement of the 1999-2003 Bank of Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI) case, ”said Erizely Bandaro.
If until the end of 2021 there is no clarity regarding the imposition of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs), then the economy will contract. It will be a political storm.
It could lead to the right of interpellation of the DPR against the President. If that happens, it will be difficult for the PDIP to stem the storm. Because all the opposition parties have a program to kill Joko Widodo before 2024.
“If he is not recalled, Joko Widodo will be affected trap. The PDIP coalition can join the opposition. Constitutionally, the DPR can act. Business done. President Joko Widodo falls, the PDIP vote in the legislative elections of 2024 will fall, “said Erizely Bandaro.
“So my suggestion,” Erizely Bandaro continued, “In the midst of this economic and pendemi crisis, it is better to listen to the party than the other party. It is the right and wise attitude.”
“Why? Because the party is an actor in the constitutional arena. Unlike the opportunist volunteers. And the party knows the political map, both implicit and explicit. As for the presidential candidate, it suffices to wait for the official party announcement schedule. It’s still a long time, “said Erizely Bandaro. *
Source: fb erizely bandaro
Journalist: The brain
Sources
2/ https://www.suarapemredkalbar.com/read/nasional/18082021/pdip-khawatir-penanganan-ekonomi-joko-widodo-di-tengah-pandemi-covid-19
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]