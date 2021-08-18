PDIP worried about Joko Widodo’s economic management amid Covid-19 pandemic – Suarapemredkalbar.com

JAKARTA, SP – Erizely Bandaro, social media activist, businessman, political observer and political observer, said the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) was very concerned about the economic management of President Joko Widodo’s government amid the crisis. fight against Corona-19 virus disease (Covid -19).

“Joko Widodo is a PDIP executive. If the management of the economy does not meet expectations, it can lead to a lack of public confidence, which has implications for the eligibility of the PDIP, who, along with the political party that carries Joko Widodo, will become president. of Indonesia for two terms, from October 20, 2014 to October 20, 2024, ”said Erizely Bandaro, Thursday evening August 18, 2021.

Erizely said that the PDIP’s open criticism of President Joko Widodo does not mean that it already disagrees with the supporting party, but rather to remind the government not to ignore aspects of the management of the ‘economy.

Joko Widodo was promoted by the PDIP and the coalition. If you see and feel Joko Widodo’s success, that’s the whole PDIP Nawacita program. Build infrastructure, a moratorium on oil palm plantations and mines.

Kemudin, agrarian relief program, village funds, ring sea, sale of PT Freeport Indonesia, takeover of oil and gas blocks whose concessions have expired, food succession, increase in research budgets and restructuring of research institutions, tax amnesty, and the oil and gas exchange system.

“Indonesian President Joko Widodo is working to implement the political agenda of the PDIP,” said Erizely Bandaro.

It’s just how to achieve the party agenda, of course Joko Widodo is not party dependent. As an institution of the President, Joko Widodo, must respect the 1945 Constitution (UUD) and laws, as well as maintain a balance with legislative and judicial institutions.

And pay attention to the aspirations of the community and groups. This is where Joko Widodo’s intelligence lies in decision making. Everyone and parties are heard and considered, but remain focused on the agenda of the PDIP party.

Meanwhile, the PDIP in parliament or the People’s Representative Council (DPR), also maintains a balance with other parties without having to follow Joko Widodo’s path. So that the criticism of the DPR against the presidential institution can work.

Erizely Bandaro revealed that the PDIP’s concern over Joko Widodo’s policies related to handling the pandemic is an economic issue. It’s reasonable. In fact, the deficit in the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) is widening.

The fiscal space is shrinking due to the refocusing on Covid-19. While the results are uncertain. The party which is busy accusing the PDIP and defending Joko Widodo, justifies Luhut Binsar Panjaitan.

“This means that they do not understand the political games and political threats to the national economic recovery budget which, in 2 years, has spent almost 2 trillion rupees. This is equivalent to 5 times the budget for the settlement of the 1999-2003 Bank of Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI) case, ”said Erizely Bandaro.

If until the end of 2021 there is no clarity regarding the imposition of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs), then the economy will contract. It will be a political storm.

It could lead to the right of interpellation of the DPR against the President. If that happens, it will be difficult for the PDIP to stem the storm. Because all the opposition parties have a program to kill Joko Widodo before 2024.

“If he is not recalled, Joko Widodo will be affected trap. The PDIP coalition can join the opposition. Constitutionally, the DPR can act. Business done. President Joko Widodo falls, the PDIP vote in the legislative elections of 2024 will fall, “said Erizely Bandaro.

“So my suggestion,” Erizely Bandaro continued, “In the midst of this economic and pendemi crisis, it is better to listen to the party than the other party. It is the right and wise attitude.”

“Why? Because the party is an actor in the constitutional arena. Unlike the opportunist volunteers. And the party knows the political map, both implicit and explicit. As for the presidential candidate, it suffices to wait for the official party announcement schedule. It’s still a long time, “said Erizely Bandaro. *

