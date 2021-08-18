TSA extends federal mask mandate for travelers on public transport until January 18





Travelers at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo

The TSA will extend the masks’ federal tenure until Jan. 18, a spokesperson told Insider.

Airlines were notified of the extension on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The mandate had previously been extended until September 13.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) federal mask mandate for travelers will be extended until January 18.

“The TSA will extend the guidelines until Jan. 18, 2022,” a TSA spokesperson said via email. “The purpose of the TSA Mask Directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transport. “

TSA and CDC officials informed airlines of the extension during a conference call Tuesday, Reuters reported.

On January 22, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring travelers to wear masks. The TSA’s mandate went into effect on February 2, with an initial expiration date of May 11. It had been extended until September.

The mandate requires that travelers on planes, buses and other forms of public transport cover their faces. Airlines have their own mask requirements.

The mandate drew its fair share of criticism, including a group of lawmakers led by Senator Ted Cruz. This group introduced a bill in June to end the tenure of vaccinated travelers, Cruz said.

Frequent traveler from Washington, DC, Lucas Wall, has also sued seven airlines and the federal government for the warrants. Wall argued the masks were unconstitutional.

A group of federal attorneys filed a lengthy response last week, which appeared to be the first time the Biden administration has presented a legal defense of the warrant.

“For those looking to use our nation’s public transportation systems during a global pandemic, Congress has left these judgments in the hands of CDC medical experts – not Mr. Wall, and, respectfully, not the courts,” lawyers for the government wrote.

