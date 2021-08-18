Xi’s crackdown seeks to rehabilitate young Chinese lying flat

(Bloomberg) – By bringing together President Xi Jinping’s recent speeches and a barrage of new regulations that have shaken up markets, one savvy netizen this month created a satirical image of what passes for ideal youth in China. today.

The new-era socialist successor does not attend after-school tutoring, play video games, or sue celebrities, said the post, which was shared widely before being censored. They finish all their homework at school, read the works selected by President Xis for an hour a day, go to bed before 10 p.m., take the initiative to do chores, urge their parents to have more children, and help to take care of them.

The description highlights how Xis pushing for common prosperity and wealth redistribution isn’t limited to limiting tech billionaires: the flurry of rules and state media missives targeting industries, from mentoring after the online games and entertainment school, also aims to ensure that the younger generation – some of whom are beginning to embrace a minimalist lifestyle known as lying flat – are transformed into motivated, patriotic and productive workers.

Encouraging students to seek jobs outside of white-collar and high-tech positions would alleviate some of the pressure on graduates to find work. But it would also help achieve another goal: to modernize the manufacturing base to achieve fundamental technological breakthroughs that will allow China to end its dependence on the United States and other countries for advanced chips. that will drive future economic growth.

The Xis era aims to make China a strong country, which must be based on a strong manufacturing sector that is not subject to the restrictions of foreign countries, said Chen Daoyin, political commentator and former professor at the University of Shanghai political science and law. He doesn’t want everyone sneaking into universities through intensive tutoring and becoming a nerd. He wants some to go to vocational schools to become physically fit contributors to the construction of socialism and equipped with the necessary skills.

Low-paying jobs in demand

Overwhelming pressure to study and work nonstop prompts some young people to join the movement lying flat, essentially withdrawing from the mad rush and instead adopting a simple lifestyle with achievable goals. A CCTV report in April said young migrant workers would prefer the relative freedom of lower-paying jobs in delivery than factory jobs where workers have to stand in front of the assembly line for at least eight hours a day.

For the Chinese government, this trend poses a threat to its goals of boosting population growth and creating more productive citizens as the country ages. In response, authorities are seeking to better regulate how companies treat workers and target industries considered to be detrimental to the overall quality of life.

There is this dilemma because everyone wants to have white-collar jobs, wants their kids to have white-collar jobs, but the company’s labor market has to have people at the bottom of the ladder, Fang said. Xu, professor at the University of California, Berkeley. There must be a lot of childcare and elderly care workforce in the healthcare system and hospitality.

Xi himself supervised a vocational school for six years when he worked in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, in the 1990s. On a March trip to the school, which has since become a university, Xi told the students that only a very small number of people in the social pyramid will end up in high-end research, while education for the masses aims to prepare them to meet the demands of society.

For the majority, there is no distinction between the humility or the nobility of his work, Xi said, according to a video clip of his remarks that circulated on social media in China and abroad. . As long as the company needs you, as long as you are respected and earn a living wage, that’s a good job.

But perceptions are hard to change. Several attempts to merge universities with vocational schools considered less prestigious in various provinces over the summer met with student protests, forcing education authorities to suspend the project.

Moral education

It’s not just careers. In his March speech at the Fuzhou school, Xi said administrators should prioritize moral education and teachers should teach students how to be good people. In the same month, he told national lawmakers that there was a lot of obscene and dirty stuff on the internet besides online games that had a bad influence on minors, and urged them to tackle the problem.

This may explain recent moves to curb game companies, blacklist sensitive songs in karaoke rooms, and vilify idol culture in the entertainment industry.

People think the current development model is not very sustainable and creates enormous psychological and mental pressure, said Xiang Biao, professor of social anthropology at the University of Oxford. In this sense, you can say that there is a need and demand for relatively dramatic change.

