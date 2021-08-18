Should thank Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Main experts of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP), Ade Irfan Pulungan said the public should be grateful to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) because it evokes the traditional clothing of various regions in every state event. This was conveyed by Ade in response to criticism from the Archipelago Indigenous Peoples Alliance (AMAN), which felt that the traditional clothing worn by Jokowi in his annual speech was nothing more than sweeteners. “If we can understand the diversity of tribes, ethnicities, cultures and customs in this republic from Sabang to Merauke, of course we are grateful to the leaders of Pak Jokowi. an event In his state, he aroused, socialized and made a tradition of wearing traditional clothing in this republic, ”Ade said. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (18/8). Ade said that all ethnicities, tribes and customs in Indonesia deserve the state’s attention. According to him, Jokowi’s actions in wearing traditional clothing in a number of areas do not deserve to be despised. “That’s the greatness of a leader. He socializes and flaunts it at state events. We should be proud, not sneer,” he said. Additionally, Ade admitted he was surprised by those who criticized traditional Bedouin clothing. He claimed that the Bedouins did not question Jokowi’s use of traditional clothing. “Therefore, the state of mind should not be narrow and inflammatory. This means that those who criticize do not understand the existence of local wisdom and culture,” he said. AMAN Secretary General Rukka Sombolinggi previously assessed Jokowi’s actions in wearing traditional Bedouin clothing at the MPR’s annual session as just a sweetener. According to him, Jokowi’s actions so far have not been in favor of indigenous peoples. Rukka highlighted the unfinished Indigenous Peoples Bill. In addition, said Rukka, Jokowi’s promise in the Nawacita regarding indigenous peoples also failed to materialize. (rzr / fra)



