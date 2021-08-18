British Prime Minister to Imran Khan of Pakistan





While discussing the escalating unrest in war-torn Afghanistan with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan should be on an “international basis, not unilateral “.

Johnson spoke to Khan on Tuesday afternoon as part of a series of phone calls with world leaders to develop a coordinated strategy for the crisis in the region. This phone call took place before a call with US President Joe Biden.

It precedes a parliamentary debate in the House of Commons on the Afghan crisis after the British Parliament was recalled from its summer recess for Wednesday’s special session.

“The Prime Minister underscored his commitment to work with international partners to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and the region at large,” said Downing Street reading of the appeal.

“The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan must be done on an international basis and not unilaterally,” the statement read.

“He said that the legitimacy of any future Taliban government would be contingent on compliance with internationally agreed human rights and inclusiveness standards,” he said.

The two Prime Ministers have reportedly agreed that the British and Pakistani governments remain “in close contact” in the coming days on the development of the situation in the region since the takeover of the Taliban.

In his subsequent appeal with the US President on Tuesday, Johnson praised the US-UK cooperation in recent days to help evacuate UK nationals, current and former staff, and others from Afghanistan .

“The Prime Minister and President Biden have agreed on the need for the global community to unite to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister outlined UK plans, including increasing humanitarian aid to the region and resettling refugees, ”Downing Street said.

Women, girls and religious and other minorities, who are most exposed to the Taliban, will be prioritized under the UK Afghan Citizens Resettlement Program.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who has worked with us to make Afghanistan a better place for the past 20 years,” Johnson said, announcing the program.

“Many of them, especially the women, are now in urgent need of our help. I am proud that the UK has been able to put this route in place to help them and their families to live in safety. in the UK, “he said.

While details are still being finalized, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed on Wednesday that it would be a “tailor-made” offer, aimed at resettling up to 20,000 Afghan refugees. over the years – 5,000 being eligible in the first year.

“We could end up bringing a lot more [than 20,000] but first of all, we have to have the foundations, the infrastructure and the support to do it, “Patel told the BBC in reference to the program, which, she stressed, is still in its infancy and” will take time “to be fully operational.

The British government plans to work with third-party agencies, humanitarian organizations and other governments, including the United States and Canada, on the process of resettling thousands of Afghans who are trying to flee the country after Taliban militias took control of the capital Kabul this weekend.

The new plan is in addition to the existing program for interpreters and other staff who have worked for the UK. About 5,000 Afghans and their families are expected to benefit from this policy.

Further details will be provided as Boris Johnson opens parliamentary debate on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Johnson is trying to use Britain’s G7 presidency to push for a coordinated international response and has had a number of phone calls with European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(With PTI inputs)

