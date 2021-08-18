bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: The domain of Erdogans is the economy. All bets on Turkish inflation are off

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who often repeats that I am an economist or My economic science, was recently live on television with some of his followers. The discussion focused on Turkey’s performance. The dear leader generously thanked the participants for their analysis and then provided some of his own information on the quality of Turkey.

At one point, one of the participants steered the conversation towards the issue of economic growth. The economy, he said, was his domain. So there were at least two people present who saw the economy as their domain.

The hack talked about the big official growth figures Turkey was releasing. Erdogan praised his economics associate for his observations and brought the conversation to inflation and interest rates.

Erdogans Turkish is not easy to understand and it is a problem that he cannot speak any other language. In the good old days he spoke impenetrably because he is a great politician.

His servants were foaming: What did Erdogan mean? Did he mean this or that?

Having this kind of open ground for speculation provides opportunities for the genius to come up with the most unlikely possibilities. So, talking nonsense is always a good tool to deceive and wedge slaves.

However, just recently the lack of words emanating from Erdogan’s mouth has led to the question of whether the Turkish leader chooses not to speak, or whether he is somehow struggling with his focus. and is unable to speak at length or with much consistency.

Anyway, let’s try a translation of Erdogan’s text last ‘erdoganomic’ statements on inflation and interest rates:

As for inflation, I see, especially at this time when we are leaving, inchallah, the month of August behind us, a drop in inflation which also dates back to August.

But what would be the rate of this [decrease]? One, it will be fine, well below the [level] were at now. On this particularly, on this point here, I would give my signal, presumably, in some places [Turkeys official statistical institute TUIK?Ed].

Because it is not possible for inflation to increase from here. Because, also in interest rates, were going down. And, high inflation, no.

Because high interest would bring us high inflation. But, a low interest rate would bring us low inflation. August is the turning point.

And, along with the month of August, turn well to, inchallah, low inflation.

It was on August 4 that Erdogan proposed this; a hike, but at the same time, a hike in which the message was unmistakable. Based on its idiosyncratic theories of how inflation and interest rates play out, and its latest guidance, the central bank should have cut its policy rate by 19% on August 12 at its fixing meeting. rates to begin a new round of easing, with the TUIK then releasing, on September 3, the official annual CPI inflation for August at a figure lower than the 18.95% published for July.

Be careful here: official inflation is not 19%, on Erdogan’s discount market it is 18.95%.

Ultimately, the market wouldn’t take Erdogan seriously. And that was found to be correct on August 12 when the central bank kept its key rate at 19%.

The beneficial aspect of Erdogan’s remarks on August 4 is that the market did not have an opportunity to demand a rate hike on August 12 because the Erdogan discount market gap between the key rate and official inflation was 5 basis points.

It would be nice to think that Erdogan, TUIK and the central bank were waging some sort of mock fight to curb market demands for rate hikes. However, such conscious intelligence and the ability to plan and coordinate such a diversion has unfortunately not existed in Ankara for a long time.

For the next stop, we can now circle September 3, when the TUIK releases its inflation data for August. Based on Erdogans’ forecast, let’s remember, the official annual inflation for August is expected to be much, much lower.

Sahap Kavcioglu, appointed central bank governor in March, said and reaffirmed in April that inflation was expected to peak at around 17% in April before slowing down.

According to his management, the official rate for May was released at 16.59%, down from 17.14% in April.

The disparity ratio between Turkish inflation calculated by ENAG (Istanbul’s inflation research group, led by academics) and official inflation by TUIK (ENAG-to-Official in the graph) hit a record high in May. The TUIK then retreated in June and July.

Despite the markets’ demands for recognition of the rising inflation, the Erdogan administration attempted to move Plan A forward.

The idea was that a rate cut was underway at the July 14 meeting following the June inflation statement released on July 5, confirming a downward trend in official inflation.

However, the government bowed to market realities and market demands by releasing official inflation at 17.53% for June. Plan A ended up in the trash and market participants sought advice on the administration’s new ideas until August 4, when Erdogan spoke.

Currently, official data from Turkey’s CPI index does not suggest that a downward trend in official annual inflation will be observed until November. At the same time, there is tension as the head of the central bank, as early as May, promised Erdogan that rate cuts were underway for July and August.

September 3, which brings the August inflation release, is now the next stop in curiosity to see if Erdogan will try to push his luck.

The Turkish lira, so often in the news for having broken unfavorable records, has notably performed relatively well in recent weeks. That could be positive for a story that might suggest a limited drop in official inflation for November and December.

August 3, Haluk Burumcekci of Burumcekci Consulting, said: Even without a loss in lire [from the 8.35-8.65 band seen in the USD/TRY pair since July], inflation could reach 19-20% in the next three months [August, September, October], with a fall to come only in the last two months [November, December] to end the year at 17-18% at best. If the reduction in value added tax that expires in September was not extended, it could have an upward impact of around 1 percentage point.

Burumcekci predicts that the key rate will end the year at 19%.

Central bank Trek its forecast for inflation at the end of 2021 to 14.1% against 12.2% in April, while the upper limit of official inflation was raised from 14.4% to 16%, closer to market demand.

If your field is economics, you may not be able to see which direction this is going.