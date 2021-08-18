Taliban victory in Afghanistan creates problems for neighbors – POLITICO





Pakistan and Iran have both publicly applauded the Taliban’s triumph as a victory over American colonialism, but Afghanistan’s two most strategically important neighbors know there are problems ahead.

In the short term, Islamabad and Tehran are both keen to score political points on Washington’s humiliation. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the Taliban’s reconquest of Afghanistan “breaking the chains of [American] slavery ”and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said America’s defeat was a great opportunity to rekindle life, security and lasting peace.

But they know it’s an optimistic twist. In fact, both will find it difficult not to find themselves in the midst of a humanitarian and security crisis, not least thanks to a potential wave of refugees neither of them is well equipped to handle. Collectively, the two countries are already home to some 5 million Afghans.

While the Pakistani security service was essential to the success of the Taliban in the 1990s, the dynamics are murkier now. The Taliban now view Pakistan with suspicion through its cooperation with the United States in the war in Afghanistan, and Islamabad now fears ties between the Pakistani and Afghan Taliban will increase the risk of a heightened Islamist insurgency in Afghanistan. within its own borders.

For Iran, the calculations are different. The predominantly Shiite Iran has a history of bitter enmity with the Sunni Taliban, especially since the Taliban assassinated Iranian diplomats in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998. In recent years, Tehran has attempted tense cooperation. with the Taliban, but this is unlikely. hold out if Tehran faces attacks against the Shiite community in Afghanistan. Reluctant to deploy forces abroad if pressured to intervene, Iran has long wielded a strong influence around western and northern cities like Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.

Neither Pakistan nor Iran will stand idly by.

Pakistan’s cautious optimism

The immediate reaction in Pakistan is certainly not panic. As many Western missions rushed desperately to evacuate their diplomats and staff from Kabul, the Pakistani embassy continued as if nothing had happened.

Pakistan “plans [the takeover] be a victory for Islam and a defeat for America, ”said Neha Ansari, Washington-based counterterrorism analyst. “It reflects a very pro-Islam and very anti-Western inner feeling. “

Pakistan is also happy to see the back of President Ashraf Ghani, who fled when the Taliban entered Kabul. Ghani was closer to India, Pakistan’s great rival, and relations with his government were at their lowest. “Everyone is well aware of Pakistan’s difficult relationship with the Afghan government and its decades-old relationship with the Taliban,” said Madiha Afzal, Pakistan Specialist at the Brookings Institution.

Islamabad believes it has more influence over the Taliban than with the previous government. With the support given in the past, “there is a belief,” Ansari said, “it will be a friendly government of Pakistan, that Pakistan will be at peace. They can guarantee peace because Afghanistan now has a government that listens to them or is friendly to them.

But this is far from the complete picture.

Pakistan is also deeply concerned about what the return of the Afghan Taliban means in terms of Islamist militancy. After a major Pakistani military operation that began in 2014, many Pakistani Taliban leaders have crossed the border into Afghanistan where they have found refuge, and it is not known whether the Afghan Taliban will now help Pakistan pursue them.

“You cannot trust the political front of the Taliban,” Ansari said. “You can’t trust their commitments because they don’t have control over their soldiers, or they pretend not to. She added, “The Taliban will always have that influence over Pakistan: ‘Oh, you know, we can still free these people and provide them with safe haven.’ “

Given this power dynamic, Afzal said the Pakistanis likely regret the one-sidedness of the Taliban’s takeover. “What he probably would have preferred is a negotiated political settlement with the Taliban in a position of power, but perhaps not the only player on stage,” Afzal said.

In terms of refugees, Pakistan warns that it cannot cope. “Pakistan does not have the capacity or the resources to take in more refugees,” Pakistan Ambassador to the EU Zaheer Aslam Janjua said in an interview. In an apparent warning to the EU, Janjua added: “If the refugees come to Pakistan, they will have an effect on us. And then they might not stop there, and they can move on to other countries as well. It is up to other countries to do their part.

Bad blood

When it comes to Iran, mutual mistrust could hardly be greater. The Taliban see Iran as the main supporter of the Northern Alliance, a mix of ethnic and religious minorities who fought the predominantly Pashtun Sunni Taliban in the 1990s. Indeed, the killing of Iranian diplomats by the Taliban in 1998 came after a cycle of violence in which a Northern Alliance commander massacred several thousand Taliban prisoners.

For now, Iran is trying to adopt a cooperative tone, checking the security of its diplomats and emphasizing the security of its borders. While Iran’s public statements focus on the hope for a negotiated peace across different ethnic and religious groups in Afghanistan, mistrust is often palpable.

The huge dilemma for Iran will be how to act if the Hazara Shiite community needs protection from the Taliban. Iran has a unit of Afghan Shiite fighters, the Fatemiyoun Division that has been deployed in the war in Syria, which would be an obvious choice for intervention in known territory.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who pride themselves on their tradition of international adventurism, have also hinted that they are not limiting their interests to Iran’s borders. Iranian media quoted the commander of the guards, Hossein Salami, as saying that “the scope of our observations has crossed borders and we are monitoring and controlling all developments in the neighboring country.

Several members of the country’s conservative establishment also express more traditional hostility to the Taliban. Grand Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani, a 102-year-old senior cleric, warned that it would be a “grave and irreparable mistake to trust a group whose record of wickedness, murder and slaughter is clear to the whole world.” According to the BBC’s Persian service, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said he had been threatened by senior government officials for warning of the dangers of the Taliban.

Reputation management

Brookings scholar Afzal said Pakistan will likely wait and see who recognizes the new government first before deciding what action to take. In 1996, when the Taliban first took control of the country, Pakistan was quick to recognize the government, but this time, Afzal said, it is more concerned with how such a move might be. perceived internationally, especially if Western countries do not recognize the government. .

“I think the next Pakistan move that will first recognize the Taliban government that will really define which side it falls on. He will have to calibrate that very carefully if he does not want to repeat that he is considered in this camp “on the other side”, compared to the United States. ”

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Khan, defining the conditions for recognition, which he said must be done “on an international and not unilateral basis,” according to a statement from his office. Johnson said that “the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be contingent on upholding internationally agreed standards of human rights and inclusiveness.”

Islamabad is in no hurry. When asked if Pakistan would recognize the Taliban, Janjua replied, “It is too early to tell.

“We are not rushing into anything. We will see how things play out. “

