Norm Eisen explains to Jeffrey Toobin why Donald Trump deserves to be sued for January 6





Former federal prosecutor Norm Eisen on Wednesday morning put an end to arguments made by CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin that ex-President Donald Trump did not commit any crime when he asked Republican officials to rig the 2020 election for him or when he instigated an insurgency in the United States. State Capitol on January 6.

“This is totally wrong! Right now we live in a system where Donald Trump has tested our most basic legal precept, “no one is above the law.” If the Attorney General finds evidence that Donald Trump has done something wrong, of course, he should be investigated and prosecuted. And Brianna unlike Jeff, there is already substantial evidence to justify an investigation, to open an investigation. When you have a president who says to the Georgian Secretary of State, “Just find 11,780 votes” or says to his own acting attorney general, “Just say the election was corrupted and leave the rest to me. These are the statements of someone who knows he did something wrong, ”Eisen told New Day host Brianna Keilar.

“What’s the crime, Norm?” Toobin intervened.

“Jeff, this is potentially an election, all I’m saying is, of course, the attorney general should investigate, and when you say there is little reason to open a criminal investigation, it ‘is wrong. Potential crimes? Election fraud, obstruction of due process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and so on. He needs to be investigated, Jeff. It needs to be investigated, ”Eisen said.

Toobin disagreed, stating that because Trump had openly committed sedition, he should get a pass.

“All of these laws you mentioned – voter fraud, conspiracy to defraud, obstruction of justice – have a specific intent requirement. They have requirements that say you have to prove that the defendant intended to break the law, intended to do wrong. What’s the proof that Don – you know, usually when you prosecute someone for a specific intent crime you have to show that they’ve lied about what they’re doing. What did they do. They have it covered. What Donald Trump did was in the spotlight, ”Toobin said. “And for better or for worse, everything indicates that he really believes that there was fraud in this investigation. So telling people to investigate fraud doesn’t sound like proof of a crime to me. “

Iron what is horrified.

“Seriously, Jeff? he said.

“Do you think his speech on January 6 where he said ‘Let’s march to the Capitol, let’s be strong’, do you think that’s a crime he should go to jail for?” asked Toobin.

Eisen was completely incredulous.

“Seriously, Jeff? Now you want us to believe that Donald Trump was telling the truth? You wrote in our op-ed that Trump would claim he was seeking to uphold the law and we’re supposed to believe him. Jeff was someone who lied 30,000 times! We are not going to believe it for the first time now and I think it is just as plausible and more than plausible that the Attorney General is opening an investigation which, when Donald Trump says to the Georgian Secretary of State: find 11,780 corrupt voices. , ‘or when he says,’ Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me. ‘ He knew there was no basis. Look at the ridiculous reasons for his request. He knew there was no basis. He’s a serial liar! Of course, we shouldn’t believe this, ”Eisen said.

“And cut – and Jeff – cut an investigation?” How can you say there is little reason to investigate? The attorney general must investigate. and, Jeff, at your point on the law, we’re chasing this sort of thing all the time. A United States government official against Demuro last year in Philly was charged with adding ballots to increase the number of votes for candidates and to certify fraudulent counts. This is electoral fraud! Donald Trump should be investigated, ”he added.

“Of course he was sued. Let me talk for a second, ”Toobin pleaded.

Watch below via Crooks and Liars:

