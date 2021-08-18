China to regulate “excessive wealth” to achieve “common prosperity”





Chinese officials said on Tuesday they would seek to regulate high incomes and expand the country’s middle class.

President Xi Jinping said the country is focused on “common prosperity”.

Officials also called on high income earners and businesses to give back to society. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China intends to start regulating excessive wealth to ensure “common prosperity” in the country, Chinese state media say Xinhua News Agency reported. The announcement signals that China is taking a stronger stance on the unequal distribution of wealth in the country. The announcement was made at the 10th meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, according to Xinhua. Premier Li Keqiang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang, and officials from various other ministries also attended the meeting. China has pursued a flexible economic policy to allow certain people and regions to get rich first, the government said at the meeting. Meeting officials pledged to expand China’s middle class and increase the incomes of low-income groups, according to a meeting summary released by Xinhua. In an effort to distribute wealth more equitably, China will also regulate “excessively high income,” Xinhua reported, although officials at the meeting did not specify what constitutes “excessively” high income. A Chinese government official did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment for this story. China’s growth over the past two decades has been meteoric, with its GDP growth from $ 2.23 trillion in 2000 to $ 11.8 trillion in 2020. Last year, despite the pandemic, China was the only major country in the world to record economic growth. The country also has a huge wealth gap. In 2020, the richest 20% of the Chinese population earned more than 10 times the poorest 20%, according to Bloomberg. And in 2018, the richest 10% of the country earned 41% of the income, while the poorest 50% of the population earned only 14.4% of the total income, according to the Global Inequalities Database. Xi has made building a “moderately prosperous society” a goal since taking office in 2012, pledging to eradicate extreme poverty within a decade. In 2020, the country of 1.4 billion people claimed to have achieved that goal in eight years, lifting nearly 100 million people out of extreme poverty, the report reported. BBC. But experts dispute the veracity of this claim, given, in part, that China’s definition of the poverty line is $ 1.69, compared to $ 1.90 for the World Bank, according to Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/china-regulate-excessive-wealth-common-prosperity-2021-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos