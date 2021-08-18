Wither Taliban An accommodating face or?





By Amb Anil Trigunayat

Yesterday at an unusually long conference, Taliban spokesman Zabinullah Muajhid worked to convince the international community and frightened Afghans that they had nothing to fear and that apparently life will go as it is. in the contours of Islamic principles and Sharia law, especially for the women he invited to return to work and be part of governance structures. The Taliban also declared amnesty for anyone who worked with the Americans or with previous governments. He has also repeatedly said that the Taliban will not allow any terrorist activity against any country in Afghanistan. Sounds great, but only time will tell, because in this case there is an unpleasant story of torture, executions, and submissions of women to virtual non-existence. This was clear when the UNSC, in its two rushed meetings, called on the Taliban to guarantee human rights, especially those of women, credible action against terrorism and an inclusive government. He ticks all the boxes, but the jury is out on whether, two decades apart, Taliban 2.0 is any different from Taliban 1.0.

The Taliban on the surface have changed and become media savvy and are using the new communication tools to create and deliver effective narratives to the skeptical global community that is not buying it yet. In India, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shahin (possibly the next FM) has been seen speaking Hindi / Urdu much more than ever before, telling India to stay neutral while repeating the same line on other issues. Well, according to reports and unruly scenes at Hamid Karzai Airport, while desperation and discouragement is there for everyone, some also suggest that the Taliban are cautious and somewhat approachable to Afghans trying to reassure them. In an inclusive interim government, several channels of discussions are underway in Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Talks are underway with AbdullahAbdullah (CEO who just didn’t like the imposition of a fugitive Ashraf Ghani), Hamid Karzai- who posted his photo with his children on the day the Taliban entered Kabul and even Hekmatyar and Ismael Khan – generals and others even like former Vice President Amrullah Saleh claim the non-existent Afghan throne by invoking constitutional provisions and claiming to fight for his constitutional position. But who cares ? The triumphant Taliban are the ones the world seeks to confront.

Pakistan was the breeding ground for Taliban rulers, and as a result Prime Minister Imran Khan, affectionately known in his country as the Taliban Khan, hailed the Taliban victory as a breaking of the chains of slavery. There is no doubt that Islamabad’s quest for strategic depth in Afghanistan remains an endeavor he will pursue as it ensures its continued relevance to powers that are or will be in the future. But it will have its own challenges of Talibanization through the Durand Line among others. For now, China and Russia are also happy to join us.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the first Russian president, who called the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan a political mistake that hastened the end of the world for the Soviet Union, told Ria Novosti that NATO and the Americans did not. no chance of success because, like many other similar projects, the exaggeration of a threat and ill-defined geopolitical ideas. Added to this are unrealistic attempts to democratize a society made up of many tribes. But years later, the Russians not only caught up with the Taliban, but became favorites. While many other missions including that of India were quickly evacuated, the Russian embassy is protected by the Taliban because it appears as a major political interlocutor in the region. The credit goes to my friend Zamir Kabulov, special envoy to the Kremlin, who rightly said that it is not for nothing that we have established contacts with the Taliban movement for seven years. Iran has also changed course and Moscow is also considering Tehran to play a bigger role and possibly India. Russia’s geopolitical interests in Central Asia, Eurasia and concerns about long-standing drug flows affecting youth and tempering China’s growing influence in its backyard will keep it on a higher crescendo in the region. and in the international and multilateral arena. He could be one of the first to recognize the new interim government even if he says he is in no rush. Meanwhile, the original troika of the United States, Russia and China remains in concert as Secretary of State Blinken spoke with his counterparts on stability and humanitarian concerns in Afghanistan.

After their hasty, irresponsible and ignominious exit on which many books would end up writing, the United States maintains that it will recognize the Taliban government only if it respects women’s rights and avoids extremist movements such as Al Qaeda. . This will be questionable as they and many other Pak-based terrorist groups have deep roots in the war-torn country. But the Taliban were already legitimized when the Doha deal was signed by the Trump administration, let alone the protracted talks. So far, the Taliban have provided protection and safe passage for foreigners and diplomats and in theory Afghans, as they control all border checkpoints. The United States hopes to work within the contours of its new Quartet with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

China would be the biggest winner in the case because it had its troikas with Afghanistan and Pakistan and has just hosted the Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who is expected to be the next head of government. China has also not moved its embassy and its foreign ministry said. The situation in Afghanistan has changed and China respects the will and choice of the Afghan people. China will follow the situation closely and help Afghanistan invest in the context of the CPEC and BRI, even if it has obtained assurances from the Taliban that it will not allow the Afghan Uyghurs and the Turkestan Movement to harm its countries. interests in Xinjiang. Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is also its main concern for CPEC projects in Balochistan. But the Taliban, not being a monolith, may have their own limits to contain other terrorist groups and activities.

Countries in the region cannot avoid the fall of strategic Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia, which was initially a supporter of the Mujahedin, has expressed hope that the situation will stabilize by ensuring that the kingdom stands by the choices the Afghan people make without interference. Based on the noble principles of Islam, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hopes that the Taliban movement and all parts of Afghanistan will work to preserve security, stability, lives and property. Qatar, which has housed a Taliban office since 2013, has been at the forefront of negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government as well as between the United States and the Taliban and now working closely to strengthen a government of transition. As it houses the largest American base, it also plays, along with Kuwait, an important role in the evacuations of Americans and others. Bahrain, the chairman of the GCC, is discussing with other member countries for a way forward. Overwhelmingly neutral Oman allowed a fleeing Ashraf Ghani and his entourage to pass safely as neighboring Tajikistan refused to let his plane land for fear he would incur Taliban discontent. Israel has expressed concerns about the rise of extremism with the arrival of the Taliban.

India, as the current President of the United Nations Security Council, has convened two meetings to discuss Afghanistan and all relevant issues have been addressed as the situation evolves and allows its national to leave Afghanistan safely. Even though the Taliban have no problem with India directly and have been somewhat positive on the issues of J&K and terrorism etc, Pakistan’s vicious designs and intent will be a spoiler like last time. The Taliban value Indian development assistance and are not opposed to its continuation, although they will look even more to China and others, who gained the early advantage of the regional geoeconomy.

Well, time will tell, and strategic patience is the buzzword these days. We must also play our part in humanitarian relief efforts and arrangements to assist the Afghan people bilaterally or through the United Nations or other regional efforts. However, we will need to be nimble in our responses and openness, should an opportunity arise.

(The author is a former Ambassador of India to Jordan, Libya and Malta and a Rotarian and currently President of the MIICCIA Chamber of Commerce. Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online .)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/defence/wither-taliban-an-amenable-face-or/2313128/lite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos