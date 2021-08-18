Trump says Twitter allows ‘cold killers’ to use site, with Taliban allowed but banned





Donald Trump responded to criticism Wednesday that the Taliban are allowed to use Twitter while he is banned from the social media platform.

Speaking to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Trump slammed Twitter for allowing “cold killers” on the site. Bartiromo noted that the Taliban and the Chinese Communist Party are still allowed to post on the platform.

“They took me off Twitter because I’m right,” Trump said.

The former president continued, “They really took me in for a very innocent statement. I mean, it was, like, unbelievable. And yet they leave dictators on it who are cold killers. Us We’re dealing with a bunch of sick people. But you know what? We’re going to win. “

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, shared live updates of the militant group’s takeover of Afghanistan on Twitter. His account has amassed over 319,000 subscribers.

Twitter previously told Newsweek that it would screen Taliban posts for any content that might “violate Twitter rules, especially policies against glorification of violence, platform manipulation, and spam.”

Asked about Trump’s comments, a Twitter spokesperson told Newsweek, “The situation in Afghanistan is changing rapidly, and we are seeing people in the country using Twitter to ask for help and assistance. Keeping people safe is Twitter’s top priority, and we remain vigilant.

“We will continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter’s rules, especially policies against glorification of violence and platform manipulation and spam,” the spokesperson said. .

While Twitter allows the group to remain on its site for the time being, Facebook and TikTok have said they still consider the Taliban a terrorist organization. Content related to the group will remain prohibited on their platforms.

After being questioned about the Taliban’s plan for free speech, Mujahid accused Facebook of censorship at a press conference on Tuesday.

“This question should be asked of people who claim to be promoters of freedom of expression and who do not allow the publication of information,” replied Mujahid, according to an interpreter. “‘I can ask the Facebook company.”

Donald Trump Jr. appeared to agree with the Taliban’s argument, retweeting a snippet of Mujahid’s response on Twitter with the caption: “LOL … Not bad either.”

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Twitter for allowing “cold killers” on his site while it remains permanently banned. Above, Trump speaks at the Rally to Protect Our Elections conference in Phoenix on July 24. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter since January 8, two days after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter said that if it becomes clear that Trump has created another personal account to escape suspension, that new account will also be deleted.

“After careful consideration of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, especially how they are received and interpreted on and off Twitter, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of incitement. to violence, ”the company said. said at the time.

Trump was also banned from Facebook until at least January 7, 2023, two years from the date his access was first taken away after the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

