Johnson of UK accused of appeasement to withdrawal from Afghanistan | national

LONDON (AP) In a busy and emotionally charged parliamentary session, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused on Wednesday by lawmakers across the political spectrum of unnecessarily abandoning Afghanistan to the whims of the Taliban and of undermining Britain’s position in the world.

MPs were recalled from their summer vacation to attend the emergency session in London. Many, including many from Johnson’s Conservative Party, have expressed deep regret and fears at the chaotic turn of events in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took control 20 years after being ousted from power by an international force led by the United States in the aftermath of September 11. attacks.

Johnson has said he has no choice but to follow US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by the end of August.

The West could not continue this United States-led mission, a mission designed and executed in support of America, without American logistics, without American air power and without American power, he said. .

I really think it is an illusion to believe that there is an appetite among one of our partners for a continued military presence or for a NATO-imposed military solution in Afghanistan, “he added. .

The Taliban used the imminent withdrawal of all remaining NATO forces to quickly sweep Afghanistan, reaching Kabul on Sunday, a staggering advance that was faster than expected, if not unexpected. Thousands of people have fled to Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to flee as Western countries evacuate Afghan citizens and workers.

There has been a major miscalculation over the resilience of Afghan forces and our government’s staggering complacency in the face of the Taliban threat, said Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party.

Some of the sharpest interventions during the debate came from Johnson’s Tory ranks, most notably his predecessor Theresa May, who asked if Johnson had hoped on a wing and a prayer that all would be well overnight. “

We brag about Global Britain, but where is Global Britain on the streets of Kabul? she asked. “A successful foreign policy strategy will be judged by our actions, not our words.

With the Taliban now in charge of Afghanistan, the immediate priority of the British government is to evacuate the approximately 4,000 British citizens still in Afghanistan and the thousands of Afghans who have assisted the United Kingdom over the past 20 years.

Johnson said a generous new refugee settlement program would allow up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans, mostly women and children, to seek refuge in the UK over the next several years, including 5,000 this year. The total for this year is in addition to some 5,000 Afghan allies the UK is now trying to evacuate from Kabul International Airport.

Johnson said the UK will work to unite the international community behind a clear plan to deal with the Taliban. The prime minister, who is the current chairman of the Group of Seven Wealthy Democracies, has said he intends to call a meeting of G-7 leaders in the coming days.

We are clear and we have agreed that it would be a mistake for a country to prematurely or bilaterally recognize a new regime in Kabul, said Johnson, who has spoken with Biden and other world leaders on Afghanistan in recent days. .

We will judge this regime by the choices it makes and its actions, rather than its words, he added.

The refugee plan, which is similar to a refugee program for Syria in 2015, came under immediate attack from lawmakers and activists, who said it was out of the question. height of what was required and was not close to correspond to the responsibility of Great Britain.

I have no words for it. It could have been avoided, “Paul Farthing, a former sailor who runs an animal sanctuary in Kabul, told the AP. We have destroyed this country and I don’t see anyone regretting what he did.

Farthing is pushing for the UK government to take in 25 Afghans who work for its charity, including young female veterinarians in their 20s. What will their future be? They will probably end up marrying Taliban fighters … Are you telling me the West is okay with that? Because that’s what we just created.

Johnson said authorities have so far secured the safe return of 306 British citizens and 2,052 Afghans. British Ambassador to Kabul Laurie Bristow said her team had helped 700 people take off on military flights on Tuesday, and the goal was to help 1,000 people exit each day. He said he had days, not weeks, to speed up the evacuation operation.

Bristow said the Taliban is supporting the operation and his team is working with them where we need it, on a tactical and practical level.

For many British lawmakers, Britain’s withdrawal represents a huge setback for the mission in Afghanistan, which has seen 457 British troops die in the effort to stabilize the nation.

Let’s stop talking about eternal wars. Recognize that peace forever is not bought cheap, but hard through determination and the will to last, said lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the influential foreign affairs committee and former soldier who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

As lawmakers debated the crisis in Afghanistan, dozens of former British Army translators protested outside Parliament, holding up banners and placards featuring images of seriously injured people in Afghanistan with the caption Protect Our Loved Ones.

Dozens more people joined the translators, leading to a crowd of around 200. Women and children came with posters, red balloons and flags of Afghanistan painted on their cheeks.

Follow all of AP’s stories about developments in Afghanistan on https://apnews.com/hub/Afghanistan.