Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a naval ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, August 15, 2021.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday backed a peaceful resolution to Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict that has displaced tens of thousands and left millions hungry. He also said Turkey was willing to mediate between Ethiopia and Sudan to resolve a separate border dispute. Erdogan spoke at a joint press conference with visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The visit comes amid a widening conflict in Tigray, which began in November after political fallout between Abiy and the leaders of the Tigray region who dominated the Ethiopian government for nearly three decades. Thousands of people were killed during the nine-month war in Tigray which was marked by widespread allegations by ethnic Tigrayans of gang rape, local man-made famines and mass expulsions of Tigrayans by ethnic Tigrayans. Ethiopian and allied forces. The peace, tranquility and integrity of Ethiopia, which has a strategic location and significance in Africa, is important to us, Erdogan said. All the countries in the region will be affected by the worsening situation (on Tigray). Erdogan, who hosted General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, in Ankara last week, said Turkey was also ready to contribute to a peaceful settlement of the dispute between Ethiopia and the Sudan over the Al-Fashaga region. We are ready to make any contribution to an amicable resolution of the problem, including mediation, he said. On Wednesday, Erdogan and Abiy oversaw the signing of military deals, including a military financial cooperation deal. Details of the transactions were not immediately available.

