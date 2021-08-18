President Xi and Iraqi President pledge to cooperate in the fight against terrorism

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iraqi President Barham Salih pledged to cooperate in the fight against terrorism in a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

China strongly supports Iraq’s efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, while combating terrorism and maintaining its national security and stability, President Xi said.

He added that the Chinese side also supports the independent choice of the Iraqi people on a development path that suits their own national realities, and opposes any interference by external forces in the internal affairs of Iraq.

Xi said he hoped that different factions and parties in Iraq could unite to advance further achievements in political progress and ensure lasting stability and prosperity for the country.

Noting that Iraq was one of the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, Xi said China values ​​bilateral relations and will continue to work for further development of the strategic partnership. Sino-Iraqi.

Salih said the Iraqi side is ready for closer strategic communication with China to jointly cope with the rapidly changing regional and international situation, and to cooperate with China in the fight against terrorism in order to maintain the peace and stability.

Iraq resolutely pursues the one-China policy and understands the steps China has taken to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, said Salih.

He added that the Iraqi side appreciates China’s help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding the country’s economy, and pledged more bilateral trade and investment.