Trump 2020 advisor under fire with fanatic tweet about Afghan evacuation plane





A Donald Trumps 2020 campaign adviser has been criticized for a tweet expressing his opposition to the relocation of Afghan civilians fleeing the Taliban regime.

Steve Cortes, who currently hosts a show for the conservative Newsmax network, tweeted, raise your hand if you want that plane to land in your town? next to an image of a US military plane filled with civilians fleeing Kabul after the Taliban took control of the government.

America has paid unimaginable costs in Afghanistan because of the one-party globalists who have dominated the Bush and Obama administrations. No more, added Cortes.

A number of local officials and Twitter users hit back at Cortes’ post, saying they would welcome Afghan civilians to their communities.

Former NFL player Stephen White responded to Mr Cortes on Twitter, saying: I just want to know if the political media is still afraid of calling this kind of rhetoric fanatic, racist and xenophobic? Because it is certainly not economic anxiety.

We’d rather have them than anti-American Trump / Putin white supremacist fascists like you, replied political strategist and former Republican Cheri Jacobs.

Former Trump administration official Andrew Kloster appeared to back Mr Cortes, writing: They literally just opened a plane and told everyone to get on. There is no way these will be verified. Certainly not.

You worked for Trump. If you ever get checked out you’ll end up in jail, Terrorist, former cable news anchor Keith Olbermann tweeted at Mr Kloster.

Former President Barack Obama, Senior White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, tweeted an image of the Statue of Liberty with the words I’m With Her, a phrase that also served as a slogan during the presidential campaign of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh replied: Yes, Steve. Raising his hand. Now a question for you: why wouldn’t a country founded by people who have fled religious persecution and who aspire to be free today welcome people who are fleeing religious persecution and who aspire to be free? Especially the people we hurt because of this war?

Vile and overt racism is an acceptable political position at the moment. Kudos to everyone who thinks this is a win for the ideas market, wrote Susan Demas, editor of Michigan Advance.

Hardworking, industrious and courageous people who risked their lives to work with America, whom we have promised to care for, who will help alleviate our labor shortage with gratitude and grace and increase our tax base? Sign me up, b *** h, Full Frontal executive producer with Samantha Bee on TBS, Miles Kahn, added.

Bernie Sanders’ foreign policy adviser Matt Duss tweeted: If you call yourself a Christian and can’t raise your hand here, you should probably keep the name of Jesus out of your mouth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-afghanistan-kabul-steve-cortes-tweet-b1904688.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

