Jokowi presents prizes to Wonosobo-Jakarta pedestrian bikes





The bicycle offered by President Jokowi was red and white. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gifted a bicycle to a pedestrian from Wonosobo, Central Java, Mahmudin (63), who walked 470 km from his home to Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, to celebrate his birthday The 76th Republic of Indonesia. Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko handed the gift bike to Mahmudin at the Bina Graha building in Jakarta on Wednesday. “This is not the first time that Mr. Mahmudin has done this. The president therefore appreciates him for his enthusiasm in celebrating independence,” Moeldoko said in a KSP press release received in Jakarta on Wednesday 18/8 . The president’s gift bike was red and white and bore the words “President Jokowi’s gift”. In addition to giving gifts in the form of bicycles, the president also gave gifts of independence to Mahmudin. Mahmudin, who resides in the hamlet of Gandoran, in the village of Mlandi, in the district of Garung, in the regency of Wonosobo, in central Java, came to the palace with a number of attributes such as the red flag and white and traditional Javanese clothing. According to Mahmudin, the Wonosobo-State Palace promenade was not the first time. Mahmudin has walked to the palace four times every August 17 since 2017, 2019, 2020 and this year. In 2018, Mahmudin took a different action by cycling from Wonosobo to Jakarta. “The spirit of Pak Mahmudin is in line with the spirit of resilience of this nation,” Moeldoko said. On the same occasion, Moeldoko also highlighted several important points regarding the government’s best efforts to deal with the pandemic. Moeldoko stressed that in addition to dealing with the pandemic, the president will also pay attention to a number of other major programs. Moeldoko gave an example of corruption management in the National Corruption Prevention Strategy (Stanas PK) and the creation of an electronically integrated business license or single online submission (OSS) system.

